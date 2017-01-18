Staff writer, with CNA

INVESTMENT

FOI to complete mediations

The Financial Ombudsman Institution (FOI) yesterday said that it expects to complete two or three mediations on yuan-linked target redemption forward disputes between investors and banks before the Lunar New Year holiday. As of Monday, the institute has accepted 80 complaints involving the risky derivative that has caused massive losses for many investors, most of which are small and medium-sized enterprises, it said. The institute has begun mediation of 53 complaints, while five have reached a resolution, 21 were declined and one is awaiting immediate consent for resolution, it added.

BANKING

Watchdog approves merger

The Financial Supervisory Commission yesterday approved a merger between Yuanta Commercial Bank (元大銀行) and Ta Chong Bank Ltd (大眾銀行), with Yuanta designated as the surviving entity. The merger is expected to be completed before the end of the third quarter, as the companies need time to consolidate back-end systems, the commission said. Following the merger, Yuanta would see its assets swell from NT$833.6 billion to NT$1.26 trillion (US$26.38 billion to US$39.87 billion), with its ranking among local peers in terms of assets rising from 16th to 15th, the commission said.

ENTERTAINMENT

XPEC boss’ checks bounce

Troubled game developer XPEC Entertainment Inc (樂陞) yesterday said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange that two checks from chairman Aaron Hsu (許金龍), worth a combined NT$34 million, bounced on Sunday due to lack of funds. Hsu’s personal financial situation will not affect XPEC’s financial health, the firm said. In a separate filing, the company said chief financial officer Tan Chuan-chung (譚傳忠) has resigned with immediate effect. Tan’s exit marked the company’s latest personnel change, after XPEC on Friday last week announced that acting chairman Ding Wan-ming (丁萬鳴) and CEO Jean-Marc Morel both resigned from their positions.

STEELMAKERS

Yieh Phui to invest in units

Yieh Phui Enterprise Co (燁輝), the nation’s largest manufacturer of galvanized steel, yesterday said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange that it would acquire shares of Yieh United Steel Corp’s (燁聯) two major subsidiaries in a bid to further raise its competitiveness in the stainless steel sector. The plan is in line with the company’s long-term investment strategy, which aims to expand investment in stainless steel-related businesses, vice president Chen Yung-hsien (陳永賢) said yesterday. Yieh Phui and Yieh United are subsidiaries of E-United Group (義聯集團), which operates E-Da Theme Park and several companies in Kaohsiung.

ROBOTICS

Cobots to see rapid growth

The collaborative robotics sector is expected to grow rapidly in the next four years and be worth US$1 billion by 2020, the Institute for Information Industry’s Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute said. The sector had an economic value of US$95 million in 2014, but is likely to soar as collaborative robots (“cobots”) designed to work alongside human workers become more widely used in the plastics and electronics industries, research fellow Lee Yi-cing (李亦晴) said, adding that the growth in demand for cobots could even cut into demand for traditional industrial robots.