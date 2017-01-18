Vietnam courts Japanese investment as Abe visits

AFP, HANOI

Vietnam is courting high-tech Japanese investment and wants Tokyo to become its top investor, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said yesterday during a visit by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Japan is the second-largest foreign investor in communist Vietnam, a manufacturing hub in Southeast Asia seeking to expand exports from apparel and agriculture to high-value goods, such as electronics and automobiles.

“Vietnam wants Japan to become the top investor in Vietnam,” Phuc said at a business forum cohosted by Abe and attended by business tycoons from both nations.

Vietnam has become a fierce competitor to regional neighbors such as Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia and China in tech manufacturing.

Electronics giants such as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康), Panasonic Corp, Samsung Electronics Co and Intel Corp have all made significant investments, taking advantage of Vietnam’s comparatively cheap, but increasingly well-educated and young workforce.

Ties between Tokyo and Hanoi have warmed in recent years, and the world’s No. 3 economy has invested heavily in Vietnam as growth back home has been dragged by a graying and shrinking population.

The Asian allies have also cozied up in the face of separate disputes with regional powerhouse China over disputed territory in contested waters.

Japanese firms are involved in more than 3,000 projects worth about US$42 billion in Vietnam, mostly in the manufacturing sector. Japan is the leading investor in Vietnam after South Korea.

Tokyo is also looking for new markets where it can sell major construction projects.

Abe called on Vietnam to “continue supporting Japanese enterprises [and] listening to experiences from Japanese companies in high-tech areas.”

He earlier said that investment would focus on “projects to upgrade high-quality infrastructure.”

The leaders did not outline specific areas of investment, but officials earlier said that Japan was interested in high-speed railway projects and airport infrastructure.

Earlier during Abe’s two-day trip, officials said Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp would invest in a thermal power plant in Vietnam’s central Ha Tinh Province.

Members of Vietnam’s business community welcomed the push toward high-tech at the meeting, which was attended by several Japanese companies, including Mitsubishi, Canon Inc and Fukuyama Transporting Co.

“[It] will surely contribute to improving the quality of life in Vietnam,” Vietnam-based N&G Investment CEO Nguyen Hoang told reporters.

Vietnam, an authoritarian one-party state, has become a hot spot for private investment in recent years, especially in the manufacturing and consumer sectors.

Foreign investment last year shot up 9 percent year-on-year, hitting a record US$15.8 billion.

Although growth has remained relatively strong in recent years, the nation’s GDP last year rose 6.2 percent, down from 2015 and falling shy of its growth target of between 6.7 and 7 percent.