China to ease limits on investment by foreign institutions

Reuters, BEIJING

China’s Cabinet yesterday issued measures to further open the world’s second-largest economy to foreign investment, including easing limits on investment in banks and other financial institutions.

China will lower restrictions on foreign investment in banking, securities, investment management, futures, insurance, credit ratings and accounting sectors, the State Council said in a statement posted on its Web site.

No further details were provided, nor a timetable for their implementation.

The council had indicated at the end of last month that the government would take measures to relax foreign investment in certain sectors.

The council also said in a statement that foreign-invested firms would be allowed to list on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges as well as a New Third Board, the country’s biggest over-the-counter (OTC) equity exchange.

It was the first time the government has made clear that foreign companies will be allowed to sell shares publicly on both the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges, apparently overturning a previous plan for an international board in Shanghai.

The Shanghai government in 2010 started lobbying the central government to establish an international board in the city, allowing listings by multinationals such as HSBC Holdings Plc and Siemens AG, but the plan never materialized.

Foreign-invested firms will also be allowed to issue various debt instruments in China including corporate bonds, enterprise bonds and convertible bonds, the council said.