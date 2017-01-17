Agencies

INDIA

Inflation slows on cash curb

The nation’s wholesale inflation slowed more than estimated in the first full month following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clampdown on cash, as food prices plunged. Wholesale prices rose 3.39 percent last month from a year earlier, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement in New Delhi yesterday. The median of 23 estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists had predicted a 3.5 percent increase. Data last week showed that the benchmark consumer-price gauge eased to a two-year low as demand slumped. Food costs fell 0.7 percent in the wholesale index and the increase in retail prices slowed to 1.4 percent from November last year’s 2 percent gain.

ENERGY

Cheung Kong to buy Duet

A group led by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing’s (李嘉誠) infrastructure business yesterday said that it is buying Australian energy company Duet in a multibillion-dollar deal. Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd (長江基建) and Li’s property and power utility companies are proposing to buy Duet Group for A$3 a share, in an acquisition worth A$7.4 billion (US$5.5 billion). Duet shareholders would also get a special dividend of A$0.03, according to a separate news release from Duet. That makes the terms of the deal slightly more attractive than the initial offer announced last month. The deal signifies Li’s undiminished interest in Australian investments even after being dealt a setback last year when the Australian government blocked a US$10 billion joint offer with Chinese state-owned State Grid Corp (國家電網) for a Sydney electric grid lease.

SINGAPORE

House sales surge

House sales in the city-state last year topped 2015’s tally as a third straight year of price declines stoked pent-up demand from homebuyers. Developers sold 367 units last month, taking the yearly total to 8,136, compared with the 7,440 sold in 2015, according to data released yesterday by the Urban Redevelopment Authority. The surge in sales came even as the government maintained real-estate curbs rolled out since 2009. House prices have eased since the government began introducing housing curbs, with some of the strictest measures implemented in 2013.

EGYPT

Foreigners to snap up bonds

The nation sees foreigners buying as much as US$10 billion to US$11 billion in local Treasury bills and bonds in the coming period, Minister of Finance Amr al-Garhy told reporters on Sunday. Government moves to reform the economy and growing investor confidence are underpinning the gradual return to levels achieved before the 2011 uprising that ousted former president Hosni Mubarak, he said. The government issued its forecast ahead of its plan to return to the international bond market to raise US$2 billion to US$2.5 billion of US dollar-denominated bonds.

AUTOMAKERS

Honda sees rising sales

Honda Motor Co is projecting an increase in global sales in the fiscal year starting April on demand in the US and China, according to a person familiar with the automaker’s plans. The Tokyo-based company has informed suppliers of its target to sell 5.15 million cars in the 2017 fiscal year, rising from 4.98 million units projected for the 12 months ending March 31, said the person, who asked not to be named as the information is private.