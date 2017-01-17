Sunac slumps as US$2.2bn bet on LeEco questioned

Bloomberg

Sunac China Holdings Ltd (搜房網) fell the most in more than 16 months in Hong Kong as investors questioned the real-estate developer’s US$2.2 billion bet on Chinese tech tycoon Jia Yueting’s (賈躍亭) cash-strapped LeEco (樂視) empire.

The stock slumped as much as 10 percent, the biggest intraday decline since Aug. 26, 2015, and traded 6.2 percent lower at HK$6.84 as of 1:37pm yesterday, paring this year’s gain to 6 percent.

The investment in three companies affiliated with LeEco marks Sunac’s first foray beyond its mainstay property holdings.

Chairman Sun Hongbin (孫宏斌) at a briefing in Beijing on Sunday said hat while he expects “very rapid” growth for Sunac and other leading developers as the real-estate industry consolidates over the next five to 10 years, he is looking at other opportunities to propel growth beyond that period.

Areas of interest include healthcare, finance and natural resources, he said.

“Overseas investors see this as relatively negative to Sunac,” said David Yang, a Shanghai-based analyst at UOB Kayhian Investment Co. “The deal will certainly push up the company’s net gearing, while it can hardly bring much profit contribution in the near term.”

Even Sun admitted some of the people he consulted before making the investment in LeEco, whose interests range from electric cars and TVs to entertainment, were skeptical about the deal.

“Everybody said it’s worth looking,” Sun told reporters in a packed auditorium in a five-star Beijing hotel on Sunday. “That’s always followed by a ‘but,’ and what comes after is very different,” he added, citing issues from LeEco’s profitability to a lack of cash flow.

“I want to say, I’ve seriously considered their opinions, but I don’t feel their opinions are enough to overthrow our decision,” he said.

Tianjin-based Sunac was among China’s most active real-estate buyers last year, striking the largest number of deals and becoming the third-largest acquirer by total deal value, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

It has been involved in 13 deals totaling US$4.2 billion over the past 12 months. Most of its acquisitions involved its main business of real estate, including property assets from Legend Holdings Corp (聯想控股) and a stake in Beijing Homelink Real Estate Brokerage Co (北京鏈家).

“While we’re firmly optimistic about the real-estate industry for the next five to 10 years, we’ve since long ago started an exploration journey to prepare for 10 years later,” Sun said.

The 15 billion yuan (US$2.18 billion) LeEco investment works out to almost a quarter of Sunac’s cash balance of more than 60 billion yuan at the end of last year, which was disclosed by Sunac at the news conference.

Sunac’s net gearing might have climbed to 124 percent as of Dec. 31, last year, after a “fairly aggressive” year for acquisitions strained its balance sheet, Yang said.

The LeEco deal might help push net gearing to 162 percent by the end of this year, compared with an industry average of 89 percent at the end of June last year, he said.

That the investment lacks synergy with the developer’s main business is shaping up to be another concern, said Toni Ho, an analyst at RHB Osk Securities Hong Kong Ltd.