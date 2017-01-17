Yuan deposits up for second month

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Yuan deposits held by Taiwan-based banks rose for the second consecutive month to 311.41 billion yuan (US$45.15 billion) last month, as local lenders raised interest rates to boost yuan operations, the central bank said yesterday.

The figures marked an increase of 0.77 percent from the previous month and bucked the depreciation trend for yuan price movements.

Bank of Taiwan (台銀), Land Bank of Taiwan (土銀), Yuanta Commercial Bank (元大銀) and other lenders offer interest rates from 3.15 to 4 percent for yuan time deposits of different durations, the central bank said.

Rising borrowing demand between banks ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday likely accounted for the upward rate adjustments, the central bank said, adding that corporate customers lent a helping hand by increasing yuan deposits.

Yuan deposits at local banking units rose 0.85 percent to 272.76 billion yuan and rose 0.23 percent to 35.46 billion yuan at offshore units, central bank data showed.

The central bank said in a separate statement that it will publish its quarterly board meeting summary, including information on participating members, their views and votes on issues, from June.

The move aims to make the board’s decisionmaking more transparent and accountable, the central bank said.

Critics have said central bank Governor Perng Fai-nan (彭淮南) has run the board in an authoritarian fashion during his tenure, which is to expire in February next year.