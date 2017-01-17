Tong Yang optimistic on back of bumper grilles

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

Tong Yang Industry Co (東陽實業), which supplies automotive metal sheets and bumpers to global brands, yesterday gave an optimistic outlook for the year, aided by the launch of its bumper grilles.

Bumper grilles are mainly used to cover the front opening of a vehicle, allowing air to flow in and regulating temperature, a Tong Yang investor relations official said by telephone yesterday.

“The company is conducting research and development [R&D] of high-priced bumper grilles and hope to start mass production of the new products for our global customers this year,” the official said.

The company’s brand customers include General Motors Co, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, and Changan Automobile (長安汽車).

“We would introduce those new products to the US market first in a bid to gauge market reaction before further capacity expansion,” she added, without giving a detailed time schedule.

Commenting on the company’s latest investment plans, the official said that Tong Yang is planning a capital expenditure of NT$3 billion (US$94.6 million) for this year, the same as last year.

The capital would be used to fund this year’s R&D projects and the construction of a 4.95 hectare warehouse in Tainan.

The company also plans to launch various kinds of bumpers and radiators in the near term, as its brand customers are to introduce several new models this year.

Tong Yang saw its pre-tax profit surge 47 percent annually to NT$3.07 billion last year, reaching the highest level in the firm’s history, it said in a statement released yesterday.

Earnings per share last year came to NT$4.97, which is also a record-breaking figure, compared with NT$2.87 in 2015.

Sales totaled NT$24.2 billion, representing a 7.89 percent increase from the previous year, company data showed.

Tong Yang attributed the performance to capacity expansions and rising demand in Taiwan and China, which bolstered its sales in aftermarket and original equipment manufacturing segments.

The company completed several production lines during the second half of last year, which increased the capacity of its injection molding factory by 120,000 additional bumpers per month.

A new production line for making waterborne coatings also helped stimulate sales last year, Tong Yang said.

Tong Yang shares gained 0.71 percent to close at NT$56.9 in Taipei trading yesterday, outperforming the benchmark TAIEX, which fell 0.92 percent to 9,292.33 points.