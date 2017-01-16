US senator seeks investigation into Fiat Chrysler diesel

Reuters, WASHINGTON

A top US senator on Friday called for wider federal scrutiny into Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV’s marketing of diesel-powered sports utility vehicles (SUVs), as British regulators sought answers from the Italian-American automaker in the aftermath of Volkswagen AG’s emissions scandal.

Shares of Fiat Chryler slid 2.2 percent after Senator Bill Nelson urged the US Federal Trade Commission to probe whether Fiat Chrysler had deceptively marketed its diesel-powered SUVs.

The call came as the company faced possible fines of up to US$4.6 billion as a result of another investigation, by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Volkswagen AG on Wednesday last week agreed to pay the largest-ever US criminal fine levied on an automaker to settle charges that it conspired for nearly 10 years to cheat on diesel emission tests.

On Thursday, the EPA accused Fiat Chrysler of violating the law by using hidden software to allow excess diesel emissions to go undetected in about 104,000 vehicles.

The EPA said they were “illegally sold” because the software was not disclosed to regulators. Fiat Chrysler could face fines of up to US$4.6 billion, the agency said.

UK regulators on Friday said they were urgently seeking information from the EPA over its allegation.

Fiat Chrysler has marketed the SUVs as EcoDiesels which are “clean by nature” and exceed emissions requirements. The 2014-2016 diesel Ram 1500 HFE and Jeep Grand Cherokee pickups under investigation won several “green” car awards.

The company on Thursday said the US Department of Justice was also investigating the emissions issue.

The EPA and California Air Resources Board told Fiat Chrysler they believed its undeclared emissions software allowed vehicles to generate excess pollution in violation of the law.

Fiat Chrysler chief executive Sergio Marchionne angrily rejected the allegations on Thursday, saying there was no wrongdoing and the company had never attempted to create software to cheat emissions rules by detecting when the vehicle was in test mode.