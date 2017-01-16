Gandhi sandals sold online spark anger in India

AFP, NEW DELHI

Flip-flops bearing the face of Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi for sale on Amazon.com Inc triggered fresh outrage yesterday, days after the e-retail giant was forced to stop selling Indian flag doormats.

On Wednesday last week, India demanded that Amazon apologize for selling “insulting” doormats featuring India’s national flag, with Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sushma Swaraj warning of tough action against the company.

Amazon removed the offending products from its Web site, but the controversy had barely died down when Twitter users began posting screengrabs of the pink Gandhi flip-flops on sale on Amazon USA.

“Amazon should be banned in India. They have crossed the limit. This is ridiculous!” Mayank Parmar posted on Twitter yesterday.

“Amazon must rollback its slippers with face of Mahatma Gandhi on it. Respect our leaders and avoid controversy,” wrote another user, Ashok Tanwar.

The flip-flops, which cost US$16.99, are described on the Web site as “professionally printed” and a product that “will look great and make someone smile.”

Amazon could not immediately be reached for comment yesterday, but the flip-flops appeared to have been taken down from its Web site.

Amazon has made steady inroads in India, with plans to invest US$5 billion in the country since entering the cut-throat, rapidly growing e-commerce market in 2013.

On Saturday, the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the country’s “Ambassador in Washington has been instructed to convey to Amazon that while providing a platform for third party vendors, they should respect Indian sensitivities and sentiments,” spokesman Vikas Swarup said.