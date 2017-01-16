Hypermarkets to extend hours for holiday shoppers

Staff writer, with CNA

Hypermarkets are to extend their business hours in the days leading to the Lunar New Year holiday to drive up sales during one of the nation’s busiest shopping seasons.

Carrefour SA outlets are to stay open around the clock from 9am on Tuesday next week to 6pm on Friday next week, before returning to its normal business hours on Saturday next week.

The Lunar New Year holiday starts on Friday next week and runs through Feb. 1, the fifth day of the Year of the Rooster.

Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福) spokesman Dream Lin (林夢紹) said the company extended its business hours to accommodate the large number of people expected to shop just before the holiday and give them maximum flexibility.

The company also plans to offer special discounts on some items during the extended hours to encourage shopping, Lin said.

Carrefour rival RT-Mart International Ltd (大潤發) said its outlets will stay open until 1am the next day from Thursday this week through Thursday next week, but will stay open from 9am to 6pm on Friday next week.

The hypermarket’s business hours are to return to normal on Saturday next week.

A.mart Co (愛買) said its outlets will stay open until 2am the next day on Saturday and Sunday as well as Friday next week.

Costco Wholesale Corp, which last week opened its 13th outlet in Taiwan, said its stores will stay open an hour longer than normal, until 10:30pm, from Friday this week through Thursday next week, but will close at 6pm on Friday next week.

Costco is to resume its normal business hours of 10am to 9:30pm on Saturday next week.