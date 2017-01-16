Android creator nearing comeback with Essential

Bloomberg

Just more than two years after leaving Google, Andy Rubin, creator of the Android operating system, is preparing to take on the smartphone industry he helped create.

Rubin is planning to marry his background in software with artificial intelligence in a risky business: consumer hardware.

Armed with about a 40-person team filled with recruits from Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google, Rubin is preparing to announce a new company called Essential and serve as its chief executive officer, people familiar with the matter said.

A platform company designed to tie multiple devices together, Essential is working on a suite of consumer hardware products, including ones for the mobile and smart home markets, one of the people said.

The centerpiece of the system is a high-end smartphone with a large edge-to-edge screen that lacks a surrounding bezel. At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas earlier this month, Rubin discussed the smartphone with mobile carrier executives, including some from Sprint Corp, people familiar with the talks said.

Rubin registered Essential Products Inc with California regulators in November 2015. Late last year, the company registered “Essential” with the US Patent and Trademark Office, listing smartphones, tablets, accessories and “computer operating software for mobile phones” among its goods and services.

It is unclear if the devices will run on software based on Android.

While still in the prototyping stage, Rubin’s phone is aimed at the top of the market where Apple’s iPhone and Alphabet’s new Pixel reside. It is expected to include high-end materials and the ability to gain new hardware features over time, the people said.

Rubin sold Android to Google in 2005. He spent eight years at its helm at Google, turning the operating system from a tiny project into the globe’s most dominant software for running mobile devices.

In 2013, he stepped down from Android to form Google’s robotics unit before leaving altogether in 2014.

Rubin’s next venture was a start-up incubator called Playground Global, which backs artificial intelligence, robotics and augmented reality projects.

Rubin is convinced artificial intelligence is the next big change to ripple through the technology industry.

“New computing platforms happen every 10 to 12 years,” he said at the Bloomberg Technology Conference in June last year. “What’s the next platform? It’s about data and people training artificial intelligence systems to learn.”

Playground Global, which occupies a sprawling warehouse in Silicon Valley, has raised at least US$300 million from big investors including Hewlett-Packard Co, Google and Apple supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密). The latter, known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康) outside Taiwan, is in talks to manufacture Rubin’s new smartphone, people familiar with the matter said.

At least one prototype of Rubin’s phone boasts a screen larger than the iPhone 7 Plus’ 14cm, but has a smaller overall footprint because of the lack of bezels, one of the people said.

The start-up is experimenting with enabling the phone’s screen to sense different levels of pressure, similar to an iPhone, the person said.

Rubin’s team is testing an industrial design with metal edges and a back made of ceramic, which is more difficult to manufacture than typical smartphone materials, two of the people said.