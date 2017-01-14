Agencies

SOUTH KOREA

BOK cuts growth to 2.5%

The Bank of Korea (BOK) has trimmed its forecast for the nation’s growth this year, partly due to the fallout from a massive influence-peddling scandal. The central bank said it expects the economy to expand 2.5 percent this year, slower than its October prediction of 2.8 percent growth, and grow 2.8 percent next year. Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol told reporters that economic policy should focus on encouraging consumer spending. Lee said the grim job market was hurting consumer sentiment. Despite slowing growth, inflation is expected to rise to 1.8 percent this year from 1 percent last year, partly due to higher oil prices.

EQUITIES

Soros loses on Trump rally

George Soros lost nearly US$1 billion as a result of the stock-market rally spurred by Donald Trump’s surprise presidential election win, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. Soros became more bearish immediately after Trump’s election, but the stock market has rallied on expectations that Trump’s policies will boost corporate earnings and the overall economy. As a result, some of Soros’ trading positions incurred losses approaching US$1 billion, the newspaper said. Soros exited many of his bearish bets late last year, avoiding further losses. The broader portfolio held by Soros’ firm performed better, gaining about 5 percent on the year, the report said.

INTERNET

Pandora to cut jobs by 7%

US Internet radio network Pandora on Thursday announced plans to trim its workforce by 7 percent as part of a push for profit this year in the competitive online music streaming market. “While making workforce reductions is always a difficult decision, the commitment to cost discipline will allow us to invest more heavily in product development and monetization and build on the foundations of our strategic investments,” Pandora CEO Tim Westergren said in a release. The firm, which saw its ranks of paid subscribers top 4.3 million in the recently ended quarter, has between 1,000 and 5,000 workers, with about 2,500 positions in the US. The job cuts are to be focused in the US, excluding Pandora-owned Ticketfly, which means the number of employees let go could be 177 or so.

AUTOMOBILES

China auto sales rise 13.7%

Auto sales in China, the world’s biggest car market, surged at their fastest in three years last year, an industry group said on Thursday, jumping nearly 14 percent after authorities slashed a purchase tax. A total of 28.03 million cars were sold last year, up 13.7 percent annually, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said. “Both production and sales achieved historic new highs,” the group said in a statement. It added that China sales “ranked first globally for the eighth straight year.” Sales had risen 4.7 percent in 2015 and 6.9 percent the previous year.

AIRLINES

SpiceJet buys 205 planes

Indian airline SpiceJet yesterday said it had agreed to buy up to 205 Boeing planes worth US$22 billion in what it said was one of the largest deals ever in Indian aviation. SpiceJet chairman Ajay Singh said the low-cost airline, which has a 13 percent share of the Indian market, was expanding both its domestic and international operations. The deal marks a major turnaround for SpiceJet, whose planes were briefly grounded in 2014 after suppliers refused to refuel them due to unpaid bills. SpiceJet is the only Indian low-cost carrier with a Boeing fleet.