Boeing deliveries, orders modestly declined last year

AFP, NEW YORK

Boeing Co on Friday said that its deliveries of commercial planes fell modestly last year and it saw fewer orders compared with 2015.

The US aerospace giant delivered 748 planes last year, down from 762 in 2015. Boeing booked orders for 668 planes, down 13 percent in from orders in 2015.

Last year’s orders are worth US$94.1 billion at list prices, it said.

Boeing’s rival Airbus Group SE in November last year said that it was targeting deliveries of 670 planes for the year.

Commercial airplane deliveries are tied to revenues and are closely monitored as a sign of financial strength.

Boeing’s most popular plane, the single-aisle 737, comprised about two-thirds of the deliveries and an even higher percentage of the orders.

The company on Wednesday announced a new order for 75 of the 737s, worth US$8.25 billion, from General Electric Co’s airplane leasing arm.

However, deliveries of the iconic 747 jumbo jets fell by half to just nine. The company announced in January last year that it was cutting production of the planes in half due to weak demand in the cargo market.

Airbus has also faired badly with its jumbo offering, the A380.

Boeing last month said it also was cutting production of its wide-body 777 planes to five from seven due to slackening demand.

It delivered 99 of the planes last year, up one from the prior year.

Shares of Boeing rose 0.1 percent to US$158.87 on Friday.