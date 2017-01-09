US Fed’s Powell says risks are mixed

Bloomberg

US Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell urged US Congress to rewrite the Volcker Rule that restricts proprietary trading, while urging “a high degree of vigilance” against the buildup of financial risks amid improving US growth.

“What the current law and rule do is effectively force you to look into the mind and heart of every trader on every trade to see what the intent is,” Powell said on Saturday at the American Finance Association meeting in Chicago. “Is it propriety trading or something else? If that is the test you set yourself, you are going to wind up with tremendous expense and burden.”

Powell’s comments compare with Fed Chair Janet Yellen’s, who has supported the sweeping bank rules of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act in the wake of the global financial crisis.

The Volcker Rule restricts banks with taxpayer-backed deposits from making certain types of speculative “proprietary” trades.

“We don’t want the largest financial institutions to be seriously engaged in propriety trading,” Powell said. “We do want them to be able to hedge their positions and create markets.”

Powell said that the Volcker Rule, as enacted by US lawmakers, does not achieve that goal.

“I feel the Congress should take another look at it,” he said.

In the text of his remarks, Powell urged more monitoring of financial risks following a period of record-low interest rates, citing commercial real estate as one area of concern.

“More recently, with inflation under control, overheating has shown up in the form of financial excess,” Powell said. “The current extended period of very low nominal rates calls for a high degree of vigilance against the buildup of risks to the stability of the financial system.”

Officials are weighing how quickly to raise interest rates amid investor optimism that Trump can shake the economy out of its low-growth rut by delivering tax cuts, investment and regulatory reforms that might also lift price pressures.

Powell said the Fed was “close to meeting” its dual mandate of full employment and stable prices, which it defines as 2 percent inflation.

“Policy is very accommodative still. Growth has definitely strengthened in the second half of the year,” he said in response to a question, adding that this creates more upside risk. “You have asset prices going up, confidence going up and sort of a very positive feeling about the economy: rates going up, the price of oil going up, inflation expectations going up.”

Minutes of last month’s Fed policy meeting showed officials were shifting their focus toward the possibility that expansionary fiscal policy under Trump might warrant a faster pace of rate hikes than expected. Their quarterly forecasts also showed that officials had increased the number of quarter-point rate hikes they expect this year to three, according to the median of their estimates, compared to two in September last year.

However, Powell said that it was a mistake to overly focus on this “dot plot” median, noting there was “tremendous uncertainty” around the forecasts and changes by a couple of meeting participants can cause a move.