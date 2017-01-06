Agencies

WINE

Kroenke buys old vineyard

A prestigious French vineyard that has been family-run for two centuries has been bought out by US sports billionaire Stanley Kroenke, the largest shareholder in Arsenal soccer team, French media reported on Wednesday. Kroenke, whose sporting empire includes American football team the Los Angeles Rams and basketball’s Denver Nuggets, has bought a majority share in Bonneau du Martray, a history-soaked wine grower in France’s Burgundy region, business newspaper Les Echos reported. The newspaper did not reveal the price of the buyout, and the family which owns the site, the Le Bault de la Morinieres, could not be reached on Wednesday evening.

BANKING

Swiss charged over 1MDB

A Swiss banker was charged in Singapore on Thursday with money laundering and other offenses related to an international corruption scandal involving neighboring Malaysia’s state fund 1MDB. Jens Fred Sturzenegger, 42, who headed the Singapore branch of Swiss lender Falcon Private Bank, was slapped with six charges for allegedly failing to report suspicious transactions totaling US$1.7 billion in March 2013. He also faces 10 charges of giving false information to Singapore authorities in relation to their investigation into the use of the city-state’s banking system as a conduit for the transfer of illicit funds involving 1MDB.

SMARTPHONES

Xiaomi resurgent in India

Xiaomi Corp (小米) surpassed US$1 billion in annual India revenue two years after selling its first smartphone in the country, as Chinese names begin to dominate the world’s fastest-growing major market at the expense of local players. Xiaomi said it grew shipments by almost 150 percent last year, selling 2 million smartphones in the third quarter alone. The company had focused on India since failing to meet sales targets and dropping to No. 4 in a home market it once led. Xiaomi assembles over three-quarters of its Indian smartphones in the country under the government’s “Make in India” program.

RETAIL

Macy’s to cut 10,000 jobs

Macy’s Inc said on Wednesday that it is eliminating more than 10,000 jobs and plans to move forward with 68 store closures after a disappointing holiday shopping season. The department store chain said sales at its established stores fell 2.1 percent in November and last month compared with the same period last year. The retailer pointed to changing consumer behavior and said its performance reflects the challenges that are facing much of the retail industry. The 68 store closures, which span the nation, are part of the 100 closings Macy’s announced in August. Of the 68, three were closed by the middle of last year, 63 will close in the spring and two will be closed by the middle of this year.

INVESTMENT

Group seeks acquisitions

Investment Holding Group, which plans to sell shares on the Qatar Stock Exchange through an offering that opens next week, is seeking acquisitions that will lift earnings even if sales continue to decline. The company will either borrow or issue additional stock to buy new businesses because all of the proceeds from the initial public offering is going to the firm’s founders, chief executive officer Wael Shtayyeh said on Wednesday. Investment Holding Group is selling 60 percent of its equity to local investors in a sale valued at 490.8 million riyals (US$135 million).