Vanguard chairman bullish on outlook for semiconductors

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter, in MIAOLI

Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進) yesterday said its revenue could continue growing this year, as a better global economy would drive consumption of electronic products and semiconductors.

With the world’s economy likely to expand 3.5 percent this year and demand for electronic devices is expected to increase, favoring the makers of semiconductors, Vanguard chairman Leuh Fang (方略) told reporters on the sidelines of a publicity event in Miaoli.

“There is a close correlation between world GDP and semiconductor” demand, Fang said.

Vanguard makes controller chips for LCD panels and Fang expects rising demand for controller chips used in LCD TVs due to upgrades to ultra-resolution, or 4K, TVs this year.

Flat panel supply constraints would not limit Vanguard’s shipments of driver ICs, as Chinese panel makers are expected to ramp up production, Fang said.

The company also anticipates moderate growth for its power management ICs, which are increasingly used in industrial computers and automobiles, as well as its new fingerprint sensor business, Fang added.

Overall, Vanguard said it is forecasting a moderate growth in revenue in the first half of this year compared with the same period last year, despite growing political uncertainties in the US and Europe.

HSBC Holdings PLC last month predicted Vanguard’s revenue for this year would grow about 5 percent year-on-year to NT$26.97 billion (US$844 million).