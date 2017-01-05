Agencies

TECHNOLOGY

Spending to fall this year

Global spending on consumer technology is expected to slip this year due to factors including a strong US dollar and political uncertainty prompted by Britain’s vote to leave the EU and US president-elect Donald Trump. Consumer Technology Association senior director of market research Steve Koenig revealed the US trade group’s new forecast late on Tuesday, predicting the amount of money people around the world would spend on smartphones and other gadgets this year would be US$929 billion, compared with US$950 billion last year. Koenig said the “underpinning” of the global forecast was “uncertainty with the election of Trump and with Brexit.” “This air of uncertainty certainly is going to impact discretionary spending of consumers, business investment and investment by governments,” Koenig said.

JAPAN

PMI data encouraging

The nation’s manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in a year last month as orders picked up, a private survey showed yesterday, in an encouraging sign that the struggling economy could be regaining momentum. The Final Markit/Nikkei Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 52.4 last month on a seasonally adjusted basis, higher than a preliminary reading of 51.9 and a final reading of 51.3 in November. The index remained above the 50 threshold that separates expansion from contraction for the fourth consecutive month and showed activity expanded at the fastest pace since December 2015. The final output component of the PMI also rose to a one-year high of 53.8 last month from 52.4 in November.

INDIA

Services sector contracting

The nation’s dominant services sector is set to contract for a second straight month, adding to evidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surprise ban on cash would trigger a sharp slowdown in Asia’s third-largest economy. The Nikkei India Services Purchasing Managers’ Index was at 46.8 last month, a report showed yesterday, little changed from 46.7 a month earlier. A number below 50 indicates a contraction. The data follows a similar survey on Monday which showed the manufacturing sector would shrink for the first time in a year, dragging down the composite PMI to 47.6, the lowest since at least 2013. The PMI data sets the tone for the government’s first growth forecast for the year through March, due tomorrow. Private economists have slashed forecasts for the fourth quarter of last year, saying a continued slowdown would strip the nation of its position as one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies.

AUTOMAKERS

Toyota workers relocating

Toyota Motor Corp is beginning to move hundreds of jobs out of its northern Kentucky headquarters as part of a nationwide consolidation. Workers have begun relocating from Toyota’s Erlanger plant and would continue to do so through the end of next year, the Kentucky Enquirer reported. The company, which is moving its facilities to the Dallas, Texas, suburb of Plano, said the move would affect 648 workers. All employees received a job offer as part of the restructuring, Toyota spokeswoman Kelly Stefanich said. Erlanger has been home to the Japanese automaker’s North American engineering and manufacturing headquarters since 1996. Erlanger City Administrator Marc Fields said the city is sad to see Toyota leave, but has been preparing for it since the firm announced its plans in 2014.