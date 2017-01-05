US factory activity on rise, construction sector shines

Reuters, WASHINGTON

US factory activity accelerated to a two-year high last month amid a surge in new orders and rapidly rising raw material prices, indicating that some of the drag on manufacturing from prolonged US dollar strength and a slump in crude oil prices was fading.

Other data on Tuesday showed US construction spending hit a 10-and-a-half-year high in November, providing a boost to a fourth-quarter economic growth estimate.

The reports suggested US president-elect Donald Trump would inherit a strong economy, with a labor market that is near full employment, from the administration of US President Barack Obama.

“The economy is ending the year on a high note, with even the manufacturing sector showing signs of faster growth. It appears that President Obama will be leaving his successor with a pretty good economy,” Holland, Pennsylvania-based Naroff Economic Advisors chief economist Joel Naroff said.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of national factory activity rose 1.5 percentage points to 54.7 last month, the highest level since December 2014.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in manufacturing, which accounts for about 12 percent of the US economy.

A gauge of new orders jumped 7.2 percentage points to its highest level since November 2014. Twelve industries, including petroleum, electrical equipment, appliances, and components and machinery reported growth in new orders last month.

Export orders also rose, but order backlogs were unchanged.

A measure of factory employment hit its highest since June 2015 and the production sub-index rose 4.3 percentage points.

Manufacturers reported paying more for raw materials, which suggests producer inflation could push higher in the coming months. The ISM’s prices index surged 11 percentage points to its highest level since 2011. It was the 10th straight month of increases in raw material prices.

Last month, 38 percent of supply executives in the ISM survey reported paying higher prices.

“The sharp rise in the prices index plays into the global ‘reflation’ theme, with investors pointing to rising input prices in China and elsewhere as signaling a potential return to higher inflation rates,” New York-based Citigroup economist Andrew Hollenhorst said.

A collapse in crude oil prices in 2015 and a surge in the US dollar has hobbled manufacturing. Much of the impact has been through weak business spending on equipment, which has contracted for four straight quarters, but with oil prices rising and touching 18-month highs on Tuesday, manufacturing is perking up. Gas and oil-well drilling has risen over the past several months.

However, renewed US dollar strength following Trump’s November election victory could limit gains in factory activity.

Trump has pledged tax cuts and massive infrastructure spending, an expansionary fiscal policy agenda that could fan inflation and spur a faster pace of interest rate increases by the US Federal Reserve.

The US dollar hit a fresh 14-year high against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, while prices for US government debt fell. US stocks traded higher.

In a separate report, the US Department of Commerce said construction spending increased 0.9 percent to US$1.18 trillion in November, the highest level since April 2006.

It was boosted by gains in both private and public-sector investment.