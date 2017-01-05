Ford scraps Mexican plant plan

NY Times News Service

US president-elect Donald Trump has promised to change the way US automakers do business. Less than three weeks before his inauguration as president, he has already knocked the companies on their heels.

In a stunning reversal, Ford Motor Co, the nation’s second-largest automaker, said on Tuesday that it would scrap plans to build a small-car assembly plant in Mexico that Trump has repeatedly criticized.

Just a few hours earlier, Trump threatened to impose tariffs on cars made in Mexico by General Motors Co, the nation’s largest automaker. His message forced the company to defend itself.

Both developments indicate how Trump is having an enormous effect on how US automakers run their operations, even before he takes office. They also illustrate that one of Trump’s particular points of criticism, manufacturing in Mexico, has become particularly sensitive.

However, the moves raise questions about how competitive the nation’s auto industry can be if its manufacturing options shrink in Mexico and what the implications would be for consumers. For now, at least, some executives are praising Trump’s economic plans.

“We are encouraged by the pro-growth plans that president-elect Trump and the new Congress indicate they will pursue,” Ford chief executive Mark Fields said at an event on Tuesday.

The decision by Ford to drop plans for a new plant in Mexico — what would have been a US$1.6 billion investment — came at the same time the company announced it would add 700 jobs to build electric and hybrid vehicles at a plant in Flat Rock, Michigan.

The new Mexican factory was to build Ford Focus sedans manufactured at another Michigan plant near Detroit. Now the company plans to build those cars at an existing plant in Mexico.

Ford officials said that the revised plans were tied to market conditions that have depressed small-car sales and that they did not consult with the incoming Trump administration before making the decision.

They did, though, tell Trump about the change just before the announcement and on Tuesday, Fields made it clear that Trump’s policies were playing a role in the company’s thinking. He added in an interview that the US president-elect’s emphasis on tax changes and cutting regulations should have an overall positive effect on automakers such as Ford.

“We have a president-elect who has said very clearly that one of his first priorities is to grow the economy,” Fields said. “That should be music to our ears.”

Ford has been a target of Trump’s criticism since last spring, when he singled the company out during his campaign for planning to create jobs in Mexico instead of pushing employment in the US. After the election, Ford dropped plans to move production of a Lincoln SUV to Mexico from Kentucky. That move followed discussions between Trump and Ford chairman William Ford Jr.

One industry analyst, Ron Harbour of the consulting firm Oliver Wyman, said Ford was under intense pressure to alter its Mexican plans — or risk a constant drumbeat of criticism from the new US president.

“It was an embarrassment for them and they said: ‘Let’s turn this thing around,’” Harbour said.

Now Trump has turned his attention to General Motors.

In a Twitter post early on Tuesday, he attacked the company for making a hatchback version of a Chevrolet in Mexico for sale in the US market.