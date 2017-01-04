Agencies

AVIATION

BBA and Gama US merging

British aircraft services firm BBA Aviation PLC is to merge its aircraft management and charter business with London-listed Gama Aviation PLC’s US aircraft management unit, the companies said yesterday. The combined entity will have about 200 aircraft under management, making it the largest aircraft management business in the US, Gama Aviation said in a statement. The merger is expected to be earnings-neutral to Gama Aviation for this year and next, and earnings-accretive thereafter.

TRADE

Brazil logs US$48m surplus

Brazil logged a record US$48 million trade surplus last year, a silver lining to its economic and political turmoil, the government said on Monday. The nation’s key oil, auto and sugar exports fell at a slower pace than its plunging imports, Brazilian Foreign Trade Secretary Abrao Neto said. The Brazilian government is vowing to drag Latin America’s biggest economy out of recession. The trade ministry said exports exceeded imports by US$47.692 million last year. That was the biggest such trade surplus since current records began in 1989. Exports declined 3.5 percent compared with 2015, but imports plunged by more than a fifth, the ministry said. China was the biggest market for Brazilian goods. “Exports and imports are both expected to grow in 2017,” Neto said. Brazil’s economy shrank 3.8 percent in 2015 and is forecast to have fallen by 3.5 percent last year.

BANKING

Nordea downplays concerns

Nordea Bank AB is trying to allay concerns among regulators that measures designed to turn its subsidiaries into branches risk undermining financial stability across the Nordic region. The Stockholm-based bank, which on Monday said it had completed the necessary cross-border mergers to enable its new branch structure, is responding to regulator anxiety voiced in Denmark and Finland. The move gives watchdogs in these countries less power over branches that are systemically important in their own right. However, Nordea, which is the only Nordic bank that is on the global list of systemically important financial institutions, says it is ready to do what it can to ensure a “level playing field” that respects each nation’s regulatory interests.

AUTOMAKERS

Volkswagen beats Volvo

For the first time in more than half a century, Sweden’s best-selling car of the year was not a Volvo, but the Volkswagen Golf, the Swedish automakers’ association said on Monday. The Golf captured 5.9 percent of the new cars market last year, ahead of Volvo’s three most popular models — the V70, S90 and V90 — with an aggregate 5.7 percent share of the market. “It’s been 54 years since another brand than Volvo topped this statistic,” Volkswagen Sweden said.

ENTERTAINMENT

Chinese box-office slows

China’s once searing box-office growth crashed last year, official data showed, as a weak crop of films and a cutback in subsidies caused a drastic slowdown in the world’s second-largest film market. Ticket sales grew 3.7 percent year-on-year to 45.7 billion yuan (US$6.57 billion), compared with 2015’s 48 percent expansion, official data from China’s State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television showed. With the yuan weakening against the greenback over the course of the year, the overall performance was even worse in dollar terms, falling from US$6.8 billion to US$6.6 billion.