Gasoline, diesel prices rise on NT dollar depreciation

Staff writer

CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday said it would increase gasoline and diesel prices by NT$0.4 per liter today to reflect the recent rise in global crude oil prices and the New Taiwan dollar’s depreciation against the US dollar.

The state-run refiner said its weighted oil price formula — 70 percent Dubai crude and 30 percent Brent crude — showed prices last week rose to US$54.06 per barrel from US$52.87 per barrel the previous week.

Fuel prices at the pump are set to be NT$23 per liter for premium diesel, NT$25.3 per liter for 92-octane unleaded gasoline, NT$26.8 per liter for 95-octane unleaded gasoline and NT$28.8 per liter for 98-octane unleaded gasoline.

Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) on Saturday said it would raise gasoline and diesel prices to NT$22.7 per liter for super diesel, NT$25.2 per liter for 92-octane unleaded gasoline, NT$26.7 per liter for 95-octane unleaded gasoline and NT$29 per liter for 98-octane unleaded gasoline.

CPC yesterday also announced a rise in this month’s wholesale prices for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG), adding more upward pressure on consumer prices.

Effective today, prices for household LPG will rise by NT$1 per kilogram, NT$0.5 per liter for LPG used in cars and NT$0.25 per cubic meter for household LNG, CPC said.