SMARTPHONES

Apple wants concessions

Apple Inc wants India to offer tax concessions on iPhones that the company plans to manufacture in the country, a person with knowledge of the matter said. The company in October wrote to the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry seeking lower import and manufacturing duties, the person said. The concessions should continue even after the Indian government rolls out its goods and services tax, which is expected to subsume all existing tariffs, the person said.

CONSTRUCTION

GIC to buy Hammerson stake

Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte will pay about US$60 million for a 50 percent stake in a leisure and dining development in Britain, a joint statement said on Friday. GIC will pay British property firm Hammerson PLC ￡48.5 million (US$59.6 million) for a larger stake in the newly opened Watermark development in Southampton, England, the statement said. GIC already has a stake in the newly opened lifestyle complex through a joint venture with Hammerson and the partnership is to be extended. Formerly known as the Government of Singapore Investment Corp, GIC manages Singapore’s foreign reserves with a focus on long-term performance.

UNITED KINGDOM

Labor outlook ‘bleak’

The outlook for the nation’s labor market is “fairly bleak” amid the uncertainty surrounding Brexit and low levels of productivity, the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development said. Slower growth, lower real wages and increasing precariousness in the workforce will be the major challenges for the UK government and businesses over the next 12 months, the institute said on Friday. Companies could also be faced with a shortage of workers from the EU and British lawmakers should clarify the status of EU citizens in the country, it said.

ENERGY

Solar firms selling at loss

Solar manufacturers, led by China’s Trina Solar Ltd (天合光能), are probably selling at a loss after prices fell to a record low this week. The global spot market price for solar panels fell 2.4 percent to an average of US$0.36 a watt on Wednesday, according to PVinsights. That is the bottom end of the cost range for most producers in the third quarter, said Jeffrey Osborne, an analyst at Cowen & Co. Suppliers expanded capacity last year while demand is expected to slow this year, helping to push prices down. “Certainly it would be a challenge for anyone to make money at that price,” Osborne said.

FOOD

Kinder pioneer dies

An Italian foundation for children said that William Salice, credited with launching Kinder Sorpresa, a hollow chocolate egg with a surprise tiny toy inside, has died. He was 83. The nonprofit Color Your Life foundation, whose establishment Salice inspired, on Friday said that a funeral would be held yesterday near Pavia in northern Italy. Italian news reports said Salice died on Thursday evening in Pavia. Ferrero, the worldwide sweets maker, says Michelle Ferrero envisioned the egg treat so kids could have Easter every day, and Salice developed the product’s launch and marketing.