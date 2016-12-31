Agencies

BANKING

China to bolster transfer laws

China’s central bank said it tightened requirements for lenders to report cross-border transactions by customers as part of stepped-up efforts to curb money laundering. The People’s Bank of China will require financial institutions to report any cross-border transfers of more than 200,000 yuan (US$28,777) from July 1 next year, it said yesterday. The bank said its anti-money laundering monitoring and analysis center must be notified of any domestic cash deposits, withdrawals or transfers of 50,000 yuan or more, or when banks have reason to believe that smaller transactions may be suspicious. That requirement has been brought down from the existing 200,000 yuan limit and may be adjusted if needed.

INDUSTRY

Keetac steel plant to reopen

US Steel Corp on Thursday said that it will restart the Keetac plant in Keewatin, Minnesota, more than 18 months after the company idled the facility amid rising steel imports and falling prices. The Pittsburgh-based company is to call back about 202 employees who were laid-off following an agreement to supply iron-ore pellets to third-party customers, spokeswoman Erin DiPietro said in an e-mail. “The third-party pellet sales include supplying US Steel’s former Canadian operations,” DiPietro said. Employee callbacks will begin early next month, with production expected to begin in March, the company said in a statement.

TECHNOLOGY

Amazon files airship patient

Amazon.com Inc has filed for a patent to use airships to store products and serve as a base for delivery-drones. The patent application was filed two years ago, but was only spotted on Wednesday by Zoe Leavitt, an analyst at technology data and research firm CB Insights. According to the patent filing, drones launched from the so-called “airborne fulfillment centers” (AFCs) would use far less power than those launched from the ground. The AFCs would hover at about 13,700m and be restocked and resupplied by “shuttles or smaller airships.”

REAL ESTATE

London house sales slow

London’s housing market underperformed the rest of the UK for the first time in eight years as buyers increasingly found themselves stretched by affordability, according to Nationwide Building Society. Home prices in the capital rose 3.7 percent this year from a year earlier, down from a 12.2 percent growth last year, the mortgage lender said on Thursday. Across the UK, values increased an annual 4.5 percent, climbing 0.8 percent this month. Britain’s vote in June to leave the EU and an increase in stamp duty also weighed on London’s market. Nationwide predicts a gain of about 2 percent across the country as record-low interest rates and a shortage of homes boost values.

SHIPPING

DP buys stake in Pusan

Dubai-based port operator DP World said it has increased its stake in a company operating out of South Korea’s Busan Port. DP World on Thursday said it purchased an additional 23.94 percent stake in Pusan Newport Co Ltd from Samsung Corp & Subsidiaries. It said that put DP World’s overall stake in the company at 66.03 percent. The operator did not disclose financial terms of the deal, which involves the largest terminal at Busan. South Korea’s Yonhap news agency, quoting an anonymous source, put the value at the deal at close to 300 billion won (US$249 million).