China pledges to open up economy

AFP, SHANGHAI

Beijing has pledged to open up more economic sectors to foreign investment, an official statement said, as foreign chambers of commerce complain of a worsening business environment in the country.

China will “unwaveringly insist on the opening-up policy” and “create fair competition environment by treating foreign and domestic funds as the same,” the Chinese State Council said in a statement on Thursday after a meeting hosted by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強).

Foreign direct investment in China is estimated to reach 785 billion yuan (US$113 billion) this year, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Monday, lower than the total of US$135.6 billion last year.

The EU Chamber of Commerce in China has complained of an “unequal investment landscape” in the country and called for it to drop wide-scale prohibitions on foreign investment.

China will allow foreign firms to operate fully owned subsidiaries, rather than joint ventures, in sectors including rail transportation equipment and motorcycles, the statement said.

It will also let them enter fields including auditing and architectural design for the first time.

Foreign companies will be given the same treatment as Chinese firms in terms of capital required to set up shops, products purchased by the government and preferential policies for high-tech enterprises, it added.

China ranked 84th globally — behind Saudi Arabia and Ukraine — in the World Bank’s ease of doing business index for 2016, and second to last in an Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development report on restrictiveness toward foreign investment.

China is trying to stem capital outflows with its yuan falling and its vast foreign exchange reserves dropping 8 percent from January to last month.

On Thursday, China said it would almost double the number of foreign currencies it uses to determine the official value of the yuan, thereby diluting the role of the US dollar.

The move to expand the foreign exchange basket used to set a daily reference rate for the yuan will help Beijing shake off the weakness of the currency against the greenback and project an image of stability in the unit.

The US dollar will see its prominence in the basket dented by the newcomers, with its share falling from 26.4 percent to 22.4 percent. It is followed by the euro at 16.34 percent.

Among the 11 currencies to join the 13 existing ones are the won, the rand, the Hungarian forint, the Turkish lira and the Polish zloty, according to the Chinese Foreign Exchange Trade System, which is run by the central bank.

The expansion is designed to “strengthen the representativeness” of the basket and will come into force on Sunday, the bank added.