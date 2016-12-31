Housing market is expected to remain sluggish next year

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

The housing market might remain sluggish next year on lingering expectations of price declines even though transactions might increase mildly from an expected record low this year, Chinatrust Real Estate Co (中信房屋) said.

Housing transactions across the nation might total between 243,000 and 245,000 units this year, the lowest in 26 years — worse than when the technology bubble burst in 2001 or global financial crisis hit in 2008 — Chinatrust vice chairman Richard Liu (劉天仁) told a news conference on Thursday.

The bleak situation might persist in the first half of next year given a continued decline in buying interest to the softest level since the broker initiated the survey 32 quarters ago, Liu said.

Steep increases in home prices and holding costs have scared away many investors, while people with real demand prefer to stay on the sidelines out of the fear that an expectation of price correction might realize, the survey said.

The broker expects housing prices to fall between 5 and 15 percent next year, allowing the market to bottom out and start a slow rebound in the second half of next year.

Policymakers have said there would not be new tightening measures against the market and have suggested deregulation to facilitate urban renewal projects, Chinatrust chairman Chris Cheng-Yu (鄭余正全) said.

The Financial Supervisory Commission said that urban renewal lending would not be subjected to the 30 percent cap the regulator keeps on real-estate loans.

The commission further loosened the self-occupancy requirement from 50 percent to 20 percent on banks with plans to renew their properties.

While it is too early to speculate on a recovery, Chinatrust said housing transactions might fall between 249,000 and 253,000 units next year, which would represent a pickup of between 2.5 and 4 percent from this year.

State-owned banks own several buildings that are 30 years old in downtown and suburban Taipei that meet urban renewal qualifications to help enhance building safety and stimulate domestic demand.

Urban renewal is taking time, as resistance from a minority of residents can stall projects, Liu said, adding that the government can help remove barriers by providing incentives.

Ministry of Interior officials have suggested allowing owners of older properties gain more space if they agree to participate in urban renewal projects.

They also mulled easing floor space ratios to motivate builders and developers.

Forty-five percent of existing homes nationwide are more than 30 years old, raising safety concerns.

Lai Cheng-yi (賴正鎰), head of the General Chamber of Commerce and chairman of Shining Construction Group (鄉林集團), said the market might come out of the woods if the government lowers property taxes.