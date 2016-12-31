New stores are hard to come by in Taipei: analyst

Staff writer, with CNA

New shops in the Taipei property market are in short supply, as developers are tending to hold on to properties in the hope that scarce supply will continue to boost prices, Housing Monthly said.

Ho Shih-chang (何世昌), a research manager for the real-estate magazine, on Thursday said that only 54 shops in 19 new residential and commercial housing projects have been put up for sale this year, accounting for only 38 percent of the 48 new real-estate projects’ 142 shops in Taipei.

Developers hold more than 60 percent of the new shops, as they want to sell them for higher prices later on, Ho said.

Of the 54 new shops sold by developers, 21 were in Zhongshan District (中山), near the Rongxing Garden Park (榮星花園), while the remaining 33 were in 18 other projects, Ho said.

Although the local property market remains slow, its effect on shop sales appears limited in Taipei, he said.

Market watchers anticipate property transactions this year to fall below 250,000 units, down from 292,550 units last year, reflecting efforts by the government to curb skyrocketing property prices.

However, new shops in Taipei cost about NT$1.7 million (US$52,666) per ping (3.3m2) on average this year, compared with about NT$856,100 asked by residential housing developers on average, Ho said, indicating that the commercial property market, in particular the shop development market, remains relatively strong.

The fall in the availability of new stores in Taipei is because most city residents want a quiet living environment without disruptions from businesses, so developers have no choice but to scale down supply, Ho said.

Ho said that shop prices are expected to stay flat due to the small supply, while home prices could trend lower in the short term, which would prompt developers to continue to hold on to their properties unless developers persuade them to cut their holdings.