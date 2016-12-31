Yen down: Asian markets end volatile year

AFP, HONG KONG

Tokyo retreated again yesterday despite Toshiba Corp’s shares ending their three-day free fall, but Hong Kong rallied as Asian markets brought down the curtain on a volatile year.

With Wall Street inching back further from breaching the historic 20,000 barrier, the Nikkei fell for a third day, dropping 0.2 percent, while the yen lost ground against the US dollar.

Despite yesterday’s fall, Japan’s benchmark index rose 0.42 percent this year, marking the fifth consecutive annual increase, with the market clawing back losses earlier in the year after US president-elect Donald Trump’s camping victory.

“Trump was a game changer,” said Hisao Matsuura, chief strategist at Nomura Securities Co.

Hong Kong advanced 1 percent, with the Hang Seng Index ending the year 0.4 percent up.

Australian stocks finished 0.6 percent down, paring the year’s gain to 7 percent.

Seoul was closed for a holiday.

China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite Index (SCI) recorded a rise of 0.2 percent, but stocks in the world’s second-largest economy have endured a torrid year, down 12.3 percent as the market was buffeted by feckless policymakers, massive capital flight and a languishing currency.

China was vying with debt-ridden Portugal for last place among the 40-plus countries tracked by the Wall Street Journal’s Market Data Center.

It is a significantly worse performance than last year’s wild ride, when the SCI surged by 60 percent in the first half before plunging by more than 40 percent in less than three months. Even so, it finished the year with an overall gain of 9.4 percent.

The falling yuan — lowered 7 percent by the Chinese central bank over the year in the face of a surging US dollar — has driven investors abroad in search of better performance.

“When the yuan falls, market capital runs off overseas to hedge the risks,” said Dickie Wong (黃德几), Hong Kong-based research director for Kingston Securities Ltd (金利豐證券), adding that it also made foreign investors “less optimistic about mainland companies.”

Overall, trading has been light worldwide this week, with volumes in crude oil, equities and currencies all below average.

IG Asia market strategist Jingyi Pan (潘婧怡) said that Asian markets had “little inspiration for price direction.”

“The market is likely to be repositioning for the new year with US markets and that could place some pressure on markets that have underperformed lately,” Pan said.

While the London Stock Exchange is ending the year at record levels, Britain has been rocked by the shock vote to leave the EU in June, with pound the year’s second-worst performer among major currencies, beaten only by the peso.

On the other side of the Atlantic, the US dollar has climbed about 10 percent against the yen since the surprise outcome of the US presidential election. The yen, which rose against the greenback on Thursday, was down against the US unit yesterday at ￥117.03.

Meanwhile, oil also bounced back this year, with West Texas Intermediate recovering from below US$30 per barrel to rise above US$50.

Its performance has been boosted by an OPEC production cut deal slated for next month.

US crude slipped yesterday after official US inventory data showed a surprise rise of 600,000 barrels in crude reserves, while the market had been expecting a 1.5 million-barrel drop in commercial crude stockpiles.