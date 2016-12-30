Agencies

ADVERTISING

Dentsu president resigns

The president of Dentsu Inc, Japan’s largest advertising agency, is to step down over the “death by overwork” of a young employee, a suicide that has prompted official probes and fresh hand-wringing over Japan’s overtime culture. Matsuri Takahashi, a promising graduate of Japan’s top university, leapt to her death in December last year, leaving behind a trail of grievances over relentless days. She clocked 105 hours of overtime in October last year, before becoming depressed. “It is extremely regrettable that we could not prevent overwork by a new recruit,” Dentsu president Tadashi Ishii told a news conference. “In order to take full responsibility, I would like to resign as president at a board meeting in January.”

ELECTRONICS

Toshiba falls on writedown

Toshiba Corp’s impending multibillion-dollar writedown has triggered one of the worst-ever share declines for a major Japanese company, with ratings downgrades and investor pessimism erasing almost all of its 87 percent rally this year. Shares in the electronics and industrial conglomerate fell 17 percent to ￥259 at the close yesterday. Toshiba said it may write down billions of US dollars of an acquisition made by US unit Westinghouse Electric, fueling a share decline this week that has wiped out about ￥800 billion (US$6.8 billion) in market value. Moody’s Investors Service, Rating and Investment Information Inc and S&P Global Ratings all responded by cutting Toshiba’s credit ratings.

TECHNOLOGY

Oculus acquires Eye Tribe

Facebook Inc’s Oculus has acquired The Eye Tribe, a company that tracks eye movement in virtual reality to improve the experience. Oculus confirmed the acquisition of the Copenhagen-based startup, without stating a price. Eye Tribe is the latest in a series of tech acquisitions this year for Oculus. Facebook is especially interested in eye tracking because the company wants to take the lead in social interactions in VR. The ability to follow eye movement makes it easier to understand people’s expressions and let them communicate effectively with each other in a virtual world.

AIRLINES

Qatar buys LATAM

Qatar Airways Co on Wednesday bought a 10 percent stake in LATAM Airlines Group, the largest airline in Latin America, the Chilean-Brazilian company said. The investment, first announced in July, amounts to 60.8 million shares at a price of US$10 each, LATAM said in a statement. The airline — the product of a 2012 merger between Chile’s LAN and Brazil’s TAM — said Qatar’s arrival as a stakeholder “represents a unique opportunity to develop a long-term relationship and explore new opportunities to connect with Asia and the Middle East.”

IVORY COAST

Two power stations planned

Ivory Coast is to build two 350 megawatt (MW) charcoal power stations in the western cocoa town of San Pedro by 2021 to address growing national demand for electricity, the government said on Wednesday. Government spokesman Bruno Kone told reporters in Abidjan that one plant was scheduled for completion in 2020 and the second in 2021. He did not say how much they would cost, but did say that the Ivorian firm S.Energies would have to raise money for the project. With rising electricity demand, the Ivorian government is pushing for investments to double output to 4,000 MW by 2020.