US acting as global policeman for financial crimes

AFP, WASHINGTON

Handing out multibillion-dollar fines right and left to domestic and foreign financial giants, the US has taken on the role of the unforgiving global cop of the business world.

In stark contrast to the relative inertia of white-collar law enforcement in Europe, Washington most recently brought the hammer down on Deutsche Bank AG and Credit Suisse Group AG, which sold junk-filled, mortgage-backed securities ahead of the 2008 financial meltdown.

Deutsche Bank has agreed to a payout of US$7.2 billion, while Credit Suisse settled for US$5.3 billion to resolve US authorities’ allegations and avoid the lengthy headache of a trial.

Instead of dragging financial firms to court, the US has taken them to the cashier.

US giants have not been spared: JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Corp collectively have shelled out US$40 billion to settle cases linked to toxic, crisis-era financial products.

“There’s a kind of fundamentalism to US law,” said Nicolas Veron, a senior fellow at the Brussels-based think tank Bruegel and the Washington-based Peterson Institute. “If you break the law, punishment comes down.”

To be sure, British authorities have taken action over the LIBOR interest rate manipulation scandal, but such retribution remains rare in the rest of Europe.

“It isn’t so much a difference in the rules as in the manner in which they are applied. Things are much more severe in the United States,” Veron said, adding that European countries “do not dare” punish their national flagship companies.

The US legal framework nevertheless offers the country the means to extend the long arm of the law well beyond its borders.

In the most recent cases, the US imposed US$2.6 billion in criminal penalties on the Brazilian construction conglomerate Odebrecht SA — most of which will be paid to Brazil — and a half billion on the Israeli generic drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Both matters involved corruption occurring outside the US.

The US pioneered the prosecution of such foreign bribery cases, adopting the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act in 1977 in the wake of the Watergate scandal, which allows US officials to hunt down corrupt payments abroad when the companies involved are traded on Wall Street or are otherwise exposed to US jurisdiction.

In the decades since, member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development have adopted similar laws but do not enforce them with the same vigor or frequency.

Given the means and opportunity to apply its laws “extraterritorially” with such regularity, the US has become a kind of worldwide anticorruption police force, and buttressed its geopolitical influence.

“There’s a real nexus between economics and foreign affairs,” said Aaron Klein, head of the center on regulation and markets at the Brookings Institution in Washington. “The next war is more likely to be fought with bonds than with bombs.”

In a different kind of case, Volkswagen’s sprawling emissions-cheating scandal also has shown the might of the US legal system and its ability to bring major companies to task.

To compensate drivers and repair damage to the environment, the giant German automaker has agreed to pay out more than US$15 billion so far, and doubtless will have to pay more before putting the scandal behind it. Nonetheless, the company could still face criminal charges.