S Korea cuts 2017 forecast growth to 2.6%

AP, SEOUL

South Korea yesterday revised down its growth outlook for next year, citing increased uncertainties in the US and a sagging recovery in domestic consumption.

The Finance Ministry said Asia’s fourth-largest economy will likely expand 2.6 percent next year, down from its earlier forecast of 3.0 percent. It also downgraded its projected growth for this year to 2.6 percent from 2.8 percent.

The pace of interest rate increases in the US is one cause for concern, while US president-elect Donald Trump’s still-to-be-decided trade policies are another, the ministry said.

Those uncertainties in the US, a major trading partner for South Korea, could hurt domestic consumption and export growth next year.

The country has also been embroiled in political turmoil, as a scandal over alleged collusion and abuse of power resulted in the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye and investigations involving many of the nation’s biggest companies.

The political uncertainty and a presidential election likely to be held next year have made companies reluctant to make investments.

South Korea faces many other challenges, including a high youth unemployment rate, record-high household debts, and corporate restructuring in shipping and shipyard industries that have shed tens of thousands of jobs.

The nation likely will add fewer jobs next year than this year.

Furthermore, South Korea is struggling to increase its stubbornly low birth rate to slow the rapid aging of its population: Its population of 15-64 year-olds will start to fall next year.

The government plans a 20 trillion won (US$16.5 billion) stimulus package to counter slowing growth. It also has pledged to increase public sector hiring, pressure state companies to spend more and to give newlyweds tax benefits to encourage more marriages.