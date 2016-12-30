State media blast China film sites for bad reviews

AFP, BEIJING

Chinese state media have taken popular online movie review sites to task for giving three new domestic blockbusters failing marks, accusing them of trying to undermine the domestic cinema industry by manipulating ratings.

Foreign films are in high demand at the world’s second-

biggest box office, a fact that has long annoyed Beijing, which both covets Hollywood’s global reach and economic power and fears that it is exposing domestic audiences to pernicious “Western” thinking.

The number of overseas movies given releases each year is strictly limited, and an opinion piece on the smartphone app of the People’s Daily — the official mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party — said that some influential commentators had made “malicious and irresponsible comments that seriously damaged” domestic films.

The piece, published on Tuesday, questioned whether two Chinese film review Web sites — Douban.com (豆瓣) and Maoyan.com (貓眼) — were manipulating domestic film ratings by giving them exceptionally low scores.

“Five-star” comments were deleted, while domestic films received thousands of “one-star” ratings even before their midnight premieres ended, state broadcaster CCTV said separately.

Following the remarks, Maoyan canceled part of its movie-ranking function.

However, Internet users took the opportunity to write some reviews of their own, bombarding state media with snide remarks about the government’s terrible taste in movies and restrictive attitudes toward free speech.

“You would not even let us say a movie is terrible,” one netizen said.

Douban chief executive Yang Bo (楊勃) also objected to the characterization of the site, saying the reviews accurately reflect audience opinion.

In response, the People’s Daily seemed to walk back its remarks on Wednesday, saying that the real reason for the bad ratings might simply be bad movies.

“Can films really be ruined by ‘one-star’ scores? Can the ecological environment of films really be affected by ‘negative comments’?” it asked.

The second article, not the first, reflects the official line, the paper added.

China’s annual box office reached 44.1 billion yuan (US$6.34 billion) last year, with domestic films securing 61.9 percent of sales, according to China Movie Data Information Network.

This month, three domestic films battled for the country’s box office: The Great Wall directed by Zhang Yimou (張藝謀) and starring Matt Damon, Railroad Tigers starring Jackie Chan (成龍) and See You Tomorrow, produced by Wong Kar-wai (王家衛).

Ticket sales have been brisk, but audiences panned their poor acting and thin stories.

One common complaint is Chinese censors’ heavy-handed management of the creative process from script to theater.

Last month, the country passed legislation saying films should promote “socialist core values,” while avoiding the kind of themes — sex, violence and politics — that are a large part of Hollywood’s appeal.

Chinese companies have been ramping up investment in the foreign movie industry, but they often have to walk a thin line between balancing strict censorship at home and appealing to global audiences.

In January, Chinese conglomerate Wanda Group (萬達集團) signed a US$3.5 billion deal to buy Hollywood studio Legendary Entertainment LLC, the company behind the Batman trilogy and Jurassic World, as well as The Great Wall.