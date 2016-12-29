More vacancies in industrial, service sectors: DGBAS

Staff writer, with CNA

The nation’s industrial and service sectors had a higher number of job vacancies in August than in the same period last year, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.

As of Aug. 31, the two sectors employed a total of 7.47 million people, an increase of 54,001, or 0.73 percent, from the same month last year, agency data showed.

However, the two sectors also recorded 207,483 job vacancies in August, an increase of 8,301, or 2.7 percent, from the same month last year, the data showed.

The growing number of vacancies was mainly caused by “employee mobility,” the agency said, citing a survey of businesses in which 60.7 percent of respondents cited that reason, although 20.7 percent blamed the problem on “the rising volume of business operations.”

The agency releases its twice-yearly recruitment survey in February and August. In the surveys, job vacancies are defined as work positions in a business that remain unoccupied because no appropriate personnel have been found.

Reasons for such vacancies include economic factors, such as the economic climate, changing industrial structure and employment mobility resulting from retirement and resignations caused by dissatisfaction with work or shifting career plans, the agency said.

Job vacancies do not include positions that are left vacant due to personnel streamlining at companies, it added.

In the survey, the manufacturing sector had the greatest number of job vacancies in the industrial and service sectors with 80,000, or 38.5 percent, followed by the retail and wholesale sectors with 39,000 vacancies, or 18.6 percent.