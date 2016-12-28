Agencies

CHINA

PBOC shuffles officials

Beijing promoted Yin Yong (殷勇) to deputy governor of the central bank from assistant governor and named Liu Guoqiang (劉國強) as an assistant governor of the monetary authority. People’s Bank of China (PBOC) Deputy Governor Guo Qingping (郭慶平) and Assistant Governor Yang Ziqiang (楊子強) are to step down, a statement released yesterday on the State Council’s Web site said without giving further details. Yin worked for nearly two decades at the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), which executes currency policy, before becoming an assistant governor last year, according to the central bank’s Web site. As director of SAFE’s investment center from 2007 through last year, Yin oversaw the nation’s foreign reserves during a period in which they more than doubled to become the world’s largest stockpile and reached a record US$4 trillion. Yin has a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard University and an engineering doctorate from Tsinghua University.

CURRENCIES

Onshore yuan surges

The onshore yuan’s surging trading volume is another piece of evidence that capital is fleeing China at a faster pace. The daily average value of transactions in Shanghai climbed to US$34 billion this month as of Monday, the highest since at least April 2014, according to data from China Foreign Exchange Trade System. That is up 51 percent from the first 11 months of the year. The increase suggests quickening outflows, given that data in recent months showed banks were net sellers of the yuan, according to Harrison Hu (胡志鵬), Singapore-based chief greater China economist at Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC. This month’s jump in trading volume signals sentiment has kept deteriorating since last month, when the nation’s foreign-exchange reserves shrank by the most since January. The Chinese currency is headed for its steepest annual slump in more than two decades and when the year turns, authorities will be faced with a triple whammy of the renewal of citizens’ US$50,000 conversion quota, prospects of further US Federal Reserve interest-rate increases, and concern that US president-elect Donald Trump might slap punitive tariffs on China’s exports to the world’s largest economy.

AGRICULTURE

South Korea culls poultry

The year of the rooster looks set for a gloomy start. Egg prices are soaring and new year’s festivals are being canceled as South Korea fights its worst bird flu outbreak in a decade. South Korea’s government yesterday said that about 26 million head of poultry would be culled by today, including about one-third of the country’s egg-laying hens, after the H5N6 strain of avian influenza was found in farms and parks. The latest outbreak, first reported on Nov. 17, is the worst in South Korea among six since 2003. The highly contagious influenza has spread to all provinces including a major park in south of Seoul and a scenic wetland area in the south. No human cases have been reported. The bird flu and the subsequent slaughters have reduced supplies: As of Friday last week, egg prices paid by wholesalers had almost doubled from a year earlier while prices paid by consumers jumped 30 percent. The government plans to subsidize shipping fees and temporarily lift tariffs on imported eggs to ease shortages. Officials said the government might buy eggs from overseas if prices continue to rise.