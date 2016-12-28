Italy’s BMPS says ECB wants it to get US$9.2bn bailout

AFP, ROME

Italy’s troubled third-largest bank, Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS), yesterday said that the European Central Bank (ECB) has called for it to receive a bailout of 8.8 billion euros (US$9.2 billion).

The ECB’s reported need for recapitalization at BMPS is more than three billion euros over what had previously been judged necessary.

The stricken BMPS, considered the world’s oldest bank, said in a note that the ECB had expressed this opinion in letters to the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The eurozone central bank indicated in the letters that the results of stress tests last year showed the capital needs of BMPS at 8.8 billion euros.

It also noted that the bank’s liquidity had deteriorated from Nov. 30 to Dec. 21.

Contacted by reporters yesterday, an ECB spokeswoman said: “We don’t make any comments on individual banks.”

According to the Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore, the ECB arrived at its bailout figure for BMPS on Thursday last week.

The Italian government would invest six billion euros in the lender and the rest would be raised through bonds, the paper reported.

Italy on Friday last week approved a state-funded rescue of Tuscan lender BMPS without citing a specific figure. However, the move is fraught with political and economic complications for a center-left government preparing for an election in the next 15 months.

The state plans to dip into a debt-financed 20 billion euro war chest that was approved by parliament last week, adding to Italy’s already massive debt burden and to borrowing costs which have ticked higher as a result of the current crisis.