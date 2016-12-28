Japan prices fall for ninth straight month

AFP, TOKYO

Japan’s consumer prices fell for the ninth consecutive month last month, official data showed yesterday, while household spending declined and unemployment ticked up. It was a further blow to efforts from the government and the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to pump up the world’s No. 3 economy with massive public spending and aggressive monetary easing.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe came to office in late 2012 and launched a growth plan — a mix of massive monetary easing, government spending and red-tape slashing.

However, economists are increasingly writing off the “Abenomics” spend-for-growth policy.

Core consumer prices declined 0.4 percent year-on-year, the Japanese Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.

There was a forecast of a 0.3 percent fall among private economists.

Tokyo officials have blamed external factors, such as falling energy prices and uncertainty related to emerging economies, for their failure to achieve a promised 2 percent inflation target.

Last month, the central bank said it expected to hit 2 percent inflation by March 2019 — four years later than its original target and the latest in a string of delays.

Under deflation, general price falls can discourage companies from making capital investments, while also slowing production.

Deflation can also discourage spending by consumers, who might postpone purchases until prices drop further or save money, creating further pressure on businesses.

“When you look at [consumer price index] CPI along with the consumer spending data, you see domestic demand itself is weak,” Tokai Tokyo Research Center chief economist Hiroaki Muto told reporters.

“Exports and production are recovering but consumers haven’t loosened their purse strings,” he said. “I don’t see anywhere the kind of dynamism that will make two percent inflation achievable.”

The internal affairs ministry also said that Japan’s household spending fell for the ninth consecutive month, declining 1.5 percent last month from the same period last year.

The nation’s unemployment rate edged up to 3.1 percent last month from the 3 percent registered in October, the ministry said.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has repeatedly voiced his optimism about the economy and his commitment, with the solid US economy while emerging economies also moderately pick up.

In a speech on Monday, Kuroda said consumption should gradually improve, while citing “a significant fall in crude oil prices” as negatively impacting prices in Japan.

It “has been a tough year, both for businesses and the Bank [of Japan],” Kuroda said of last year in a speech to a gathering hosted by Keidanren, Japan’s largest business lobby.