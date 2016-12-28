Pakistani ministry dismisses call to scrap banknotes

Reuters, ISLAMABAD

The Pakistani government has dismissed a recommendation from the upper house of parliament to scrap the 5,000 rupee (US$48) bank note to cut the flow of illicit money and reduce the size of the informal economy.

India scrapped its two biggest currency bills — the 1,000 rupee and 500 rupee notes — last month in a bid to flush out money hidden from the tax collector, leading to acute currency shortages and raising concern about growth in the nation.

The Pakistani Senate passed a non-binding resolution this month calling for the government to follow suit to “reduce illicit money flow, encourage the use of bank accounts and reduce the size of the undocumented economy,” but the finance ministry ruled out such a demonetization, saying it world hurt business.

“Given the continuing use of cash in transactions, the government believes that discontinuation of the 5,000 rupee note would adversely affect the efficiency of exchange in business,” the ministry said in a statement yesterday.

The 5,000 rupee note is Pakistan’s biggest.

Pakistan has a huge informal economy and transactions are often handled in cash.

The government frequently offers tax amnesties to encourage people with hidden wealth to declare assets and enter the banking system, hoping to expand an extremely narrow tax base, but governments have struggled for decades to boost a meager tax-to-GDP ratio of only about 10 percent.