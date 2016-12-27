Agencies

AUTOMAKERS

BMW recalls cars in China

German automaker BMW is to recall about 200,000 vehicles in China because of flawed airbags, according to China’s quality regulator and the company. About 168,861 imported cars produced between December 2005 and December 2011, and 24,750 vehicles produced locally between July 2005 and December 2011 are to be recalled, according to a statement posted on Friday on China’s General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine Web site. Gas generators in the defective airbags of the recalled cars could break unexpectedly, creating debris that poses a threat to riders’ safety, the administration said. The company will replace the flawed gas generators in the airbags for free, it said. Earlier this month, BMW China said it would recall about 22,543 imported BMW and Rolls-Royce vehicles also with flawed airbags.

SAUDI ARABIA

Borrowing plans laid out

The kingdom laid out key elements of its borrowing plans for next year as it seeks to capitalize on investor demand for its debut sale this year to finance the budget deficit. The world’s biggest oil exporter plans to raise between US$10 billion and US$15 billion from international bond markets, Royal Court Finance Committee secretary-general Mohammad al-Tuwaijri, told Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television. Authorities will sell about 70 billion Saudi riyals (US$18.7 billion) locally, he said. Officials have met with banks to discuss the potential sale of Shariah-compliant bonds in the first quarter, according to five people familiar with the matter. Saudi Arabia raised US$17.5 billion in October in the biggest ever emerging-market bond sale, attracting US$67 billion of bids, people familiar with the sale said.

ENERGY

Sonatrach to boost output

Algerian state energy producer Sonatrach Group plans to increase output of natural gas and crude oil by 20 percent in the next four years as new projects start up, company vice president of exploration and production Salah Mekmouche said. Sonatrach will bring on stream Tiguentourine, In Salah and Timimoune natural gas projects, as well as oil wells of the Berkine Basin, after spending US$9 billion a year on exploration and development projects since last year, Mekmouche said in an interview at the company’s Rhourde Nouss gas field southeast of Algiers. Sonatrach also plans to increase production from old oil wells in Hassi Messaoud, he said. Sonatrach plans to “invest as little as possible and produce as much as possible,” Mekmouche said. Algeria is Africa’s biggest natural-gas producer and a member of OPEC.

PETROLEUM

Halliburton settles lawsuit

Petroleum service giant Halliburton Co said it has reached a US$54 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit related to asbestos liability disclosures. The Houston-based company said in a statement that without admitting guilt, it reached an agreement to settle the Erica P. John Fund Inc class action lawsuit that has been pending in Texas courts for more than 14 years. The class action lawsuit was originally filed in 2002 asserting claims in connection with accounting for long-term construction projects, and was amended in 2003 to include claims related to asbestos liability disclosures. The case was brought by a group of investors who claimed they lost money when Halliburton’s shares plunged, accusing the company of erroneous earnings reports.