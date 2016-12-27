Boeing plane deal sealed at half price, Iran says

Reuters, DUBAI

Iran on Sunday said it had negotiated to pay only about half the announced price for 80 new Boeing airliners in an order that the US planemaker had said was worth US$16.6 billion.

Boeing Co and its European rival Airbus Group SE have both signed huge contracts this month to supply airliners to Iran, the first such deals since international sanctions were lifted under a deal to curb Tehran’s nuclear program.

Replacing Iran’s antiquated civil aviation fleet is one of the biggest economic opportunities of last year’s accord to lift sanctions, which was negotiated by the outgoing administration of US President Barack Obama. US president-elect Donald Trump is a vocal critic of the pact.

Despite Iran’s great need for new planes to replace those from the sanctions era, it has entered the market at a time when Boeing, Airbus and smaller planemakers have all faced a downturn in orders, and are therefore expected to offer deep discounts.

Boeing said this month it was cutting production of its 777 long-haul jet due to a drop in demand.

“Boeing has announced that its Iran Air contract is worth US$16.6 billion. However, considering the nature of our order and its choice possibilities, the purchase contract for 80 Boeing aircraft is worth about 50 percent of that amount,” said Iranian Deputy Minister of Transport Asghar Fakhrieh-Kashan, quoted by Iran’s IRNA state news agency.

A Boeing spokesman in Dubai was not available to comment.

Airbus’s contract to sell 100 jets to Iran Air, signed on Thursday last week, would be worth between US$18 billion and US$20 billion at list prices, but the head of Iran Air has been quoted as saying the value of the contract would not exceed US$10 billion.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, a pragmatist, has pushed to finalize aircraft deals to show results from the nuclear accord with the US to end sanctions. He faces criticism at home from hardliners over the cost of the purchases.

Fakhrieh-Kashan also said on Sunday that Iran Air might exercise an option to buy 20 more aircraft from ATR, a European maker of regional turboprops, in addition to a planned firm order of 20. A team from the planemaker is expected to arrive in Tehran next week for final talks.

“The final round of talks will be held with ATR representatives [next] week and we expect the Iran Air contract to be signed in the following week,” he told IRNA.

“The purchase of 20 planes has been finalized and Iran may buy 20 more planes,” said Fakhrieh-Kashan, adding that the contract for 20 planes was worth less than US$500 million.

In February, ATR, co-owned by Airbus and Italy’s Finmeccanica, reported preliminary orders from Iran for 20 ATR 72-600 aircraft and options for another 20.

Iran Air said on Twitter that a new ATR turboprop would join its fleet “soon.”