TWi Biotechnology Inc to make exchange debut

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

TWi Biotechnology Inc (安成生物科技), a subsidiary of TWi Pharmaceuticals Inc (安成), yesterday announced that the company would make its debut on the Taipei Exchange’s Emerging Stock Board today at a reference subscription price of NT$82 per share.

The company, which specializes in drug positioning — the process of finding new therapeutic indications for existing drugs that have been approved to treat certain conditions — is developing three new drugs.

RARE DISEASE

AC-203, a drug treatment for epidermolysis bullosa simplex (EBS), a rare and severe skin condition, has been granted orphan drug designation by drug authorities in the US and Taiwan, which extends an expedited approval process for the new drug.

The company is aiming to tap into the EBS market in the US and Japan, and is also seeking entry into the European market, it said.

OTHER OPTIONS

The company is researching two other new drugs, comprised of AC-201, a treatment for gout and type 2 diabetes, as well as AC-701, which treats a variety of skin conditions related to oncology-targeted therapy, such as rashes and paronychia.

TWi Biotechnology has a paid-in capital of NT$564 million (US$17.49 million).

The company said that there is no effective treatment for EBS, a disease with a contraction rate of 1 in 20,000, with the number patients estimated at about 50,000 in the US alone.

In the absence of an effective treatment, EBS patients faces costs of about US$100,000 for ongoing care, the company said, adding that clinical trials for AC-203 are expected to conclude in 2018.