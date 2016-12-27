Domestic front is vital to GDP momentum: Cathay

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

Boosting the domestic front is crucial to maintaining the nation’s economic growth momentum next year amid anticipated external uncertainties, Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) said yesterday.

The company’s research team raised its GDP growth for next year from 1.2 percent to 1.5 percent, and said that there is an 80 percent likelihood that the actual outcome would be between 1 percent and 2.1 percent.

The forecast is lower than the 1.87 percent expansion projected by the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) earlier this month.

Inevitably, Taiwan would not be spared the external shifts and uncertainties, as economic growth accelerates in the US and slows in China, former National Development Council Minister Kuan Chung-ming (管中閔) said on the sidelines of a news conference.

Bolstering the domestic front would make the nation more resilient to external factors, such as possible protectionist trade policies introduced by US president-elect Donald Trump’s administration, and the continued devaluation of the Chinese yuan amid capital flight from the country.

“Efforts to transition Taiwan’s industrial structure must be focused on the home market to reduce reliance on exports,” Kuan said, adding that more businesses have buckled under the pressure of waning external demand.

Kuan said that the central bank must chart a careful course for the New Taiwan dollar, as Trump has set his sights set on raising tariffs for countries deemed currency manipulators, adding that the endeavor is now more complex and sensitive.

The nation must improve the environment for investments and consumption, he said.

The government must also work to dispel uncertainties about domestic policies, as the investing public are reluctant to make commitments while policy directions remain unclear, Kuan said.

“In recent years, poor showings by state-run enterprises and the public sector have dragged on domestic investment growth,” National Central University economics professor Hsu Chih-chiang (徐之強), who led the research team, told reporters.

There is a significant time lag before policies are finalized and implemented, and drawn-out decisions on pensions and anemic wage growth could also crimp consumption, weighing down economic expansion momentum next year from a cyclical rebound in exports, Hsu said.