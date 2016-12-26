Greece can expect the return of debt relief: Dijsselbloem

AFP, BRUSSELS

Eurogroup President and Dutch Minister of Finance Jeroen Dijsselbloem on Saturday said Greece had cleared up doubts and could expect a positive decision on debt relief, defusing a row over surprise handouts announced by Athens.

“Happy to conclude that we have cleared the way for ESM [European Stability Mechanism] to go ahead with decisionmaking procedures for short term debt measures [for Greece],” Dijsselbloem said on Twitter.

“I have received a letter in which my Greek colleague has confirmed his commitment to previous agreements,” added Dijsselbloem, who presides over the group that brings together the eurozone’s 19 ministers of finance.

The eurozone earlier this month suspended debt relief for bailed-out Greece after Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras hiked spending for pensioners, angering austerity champion Germany.

A eurozone source told reporters that officials from the bloc would officially decide on restoring the minor debt relief at a meeting in January, where Germany would still be in a position to block the procedure.

Tsipras sparked the fight after announcing one-off handouts including a surprise payout to 1.6 million low-income pensioners and a temporary sales tax break for islands sheltering thousands of migrants and refugees.

The handouts angered Berlin and also revealed divisions at the heart of the eurozone, with France defending Athens in a rare act of defiance.

The debt relief in question was agreed by eurozone ministers on Dec. 5 in the face of criticism by the IMF that it fell well short of what was necessary to get Greece back on its feet.