INTERVIEW: Leefang Group vice president confident about industry

Taipei Times: Why did the Leefang Group (李方酒店管理集團) decide to team up with Hotel Indigo (英迪格酒店), a boutique hotel chain?

Brian Lee (李奇璋): We love the brand because it offers unique designs and standard-quality operations, so all the properties look different and reflect the culture, character and history of the surrounding area.

The one in Kaohsiung, next to the Central Park Station rapid transit system, highlights the city’s history as a trading port with images of ships and containers integrated into its design. On the world stage, Hotel Indigo competes with Starwood’s W Hotels, as well as Aloft Hotels and Le Meridien Hotels.

Originally, we planned to run the property under our own brand, Royal Seasons Hotel (皇家季節酒店), but we were concerned it might not be strong enough to differentiate it from well-established peers, such as Hi-Lai Hotel (漢來飯店) and Ambassador Hotel Kaohsiung (國賓飯店).

International travelers assign great importance to brands when they choose where to stay. They know what to expect from a hotel brand, and bonuses and discounts provide further incentives.

We spent NT$3 billion (US$92.25 million) building the hotel and more money is necessary. We aim to make returns on the investment within three to five years, although the process usually takes twice as long. We believe the right brand choice will help us achieve that goal.

TT: Why did the group choose to build in Kaohsiung rather than Taipei?

Lee: There are already more than a dozen international hotel brands in Taipei, including Grand Hyatt, Sheraton, La Meridien and W Hotel, but none of them are in Kaohsiung. We have been looking to set up a premier property in Kaohsiung where transportation is convenient with access to the airport, high-speed railway, traditional railway and Mass Rapid Transit services.

In my view, tourism must grow hand-in-hand with infrastructure, especially public transportation and business districts. Travelers cannot go where transportation is not available.

A lack of convenient transportation is why the group has yet to have a presence in Hualien or Taitung, despite their breathtaking scenery.

Hotel Indigo is in the heart of Shinkuchan Commercial District (新崛江商圈), which is filled with shops and restaurants. It is not far from the Pier-2 Art Center (駁二藝術特區), Love River (愛河) and other tourist attractions.

Our entry prompted existing hotels to start redecoration projects. This is a positive development for the market, since competition helps boost quality.

TT: Are you afraid that the industry is becoming increasingly crowded?

Lee: Many have talked about it, but I do not agree. It is true that hotel rooms have increased at a faster pace than the number of tourists, and if the trend persists, the market will definitely become overcrowded.

However, the market has seen a need for change and a transition is under way, though it is likely to take a while to bear fruit. While the number of tourists is declining, room rates have picked up due to fewer group tourists, who tend to drag the average. The quality of travelers has improved.

The worst is likely over as many Japanese tourists visit Liouhe Night Market (六和夜市) these days. Travelers from Hong Kong and Macao are also increasing rapidly.

TT: What are the group’s development plans?

Lee: Leefang aims to become the leading brand in the hospitality industry in Taiwan and abroad. Besides Hotel Indigo Kaohsiung and Royal Seasons Hotel, we also own Airline Inn (頭等艙酒店) and Space Inn (太空艙旅舍) in Taipei, Taichung and Kaohsiung. The group has inked a contract with Marriott International Inc to set up a Le Meridien Hotel (台中李方艾美酒店) in Taichung next year.