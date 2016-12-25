Agencies

SOVEREIGN DEBT

Fitch downgrades Belgium

Fitch Ratings on Friday downgraded Belgium’s long-term debt rating one notch to “AA-,” citing growing levels of sovereign debt, but said the European nation’s outlook was stable. The agency said Belgian efforts to stimulate growth through structural reforms have pushed the country’s fiscal targets upward, with gross debt forecast to be 107 percent of GDP this year. However, with tax revenues falling, the agency is now forecasting a 3 percent deficit for the Belgian budget this year, up 0.3 percentage points from a prior estimate. Extraordinary costs associated with the refugee crisis as well as security measures in response to terrorist attacks in France and Belgium also pushed the deficit forecast higher by 0.2 percent of GDP, Fitch said.

UNITED STATES

New home sales grow

A buying spree in the midwest spurred new home sales last month to the fastest pace since July. The Department of Commerce said on Friday that new-home sales last month rose 5.2 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate 592,000. It was the fastest pace since July’s 622,000. Sales were up 16.5 percent from a year ago. Sales in the midwest shot up 43.8 percent, the region’s biggest monthly increase since October 2012. Sales were up 7.7 percent in the west, flat in the northeast and down 3.1 percent in the south. The median price of new home sold last month was US$305,400.

SOLAR INDUSTRY

China appeals EU tariffs

China is appealing to the EU to drop anti-dumping tariffs on Chinese solar panels after the trade bloc’s executive body recommended extending them for two years. A Ministry of Commerce statement on Friday said Europe was hurting efforts to fight climate change by charging higher import duties on Chinese photovoltaic technology. The EU raised import duties on Chinese solar panels in 2013 after concluding Beijing improperly subsidized manufacturers. The duties are due to expire in March.

CONFECTIONERY

Yildiz sells Ulker stake

Turkish food giant Yildiz Holding AS on Friday said it has sold a US$400 million stake in biscuit maker Ulker to its London-based holding company, to which it has moved its core biscuit, chocolate and confectionery businesses. Outside of Turkey, Yildiz is better known for its international brands, which include Godiva chocolates and McVities’ biscuits. Yildiz eventually plans to list the shares in Pladis, the UK holding company. The sale of 21 percent of Ulker to Pladis for 1.4 billion lira (US$398.07 million) will leave Yildiz with a 28.92 percent stake.

MACROECONOMICS

Canadian GDP shrinks

Canada’s GDP shrank unexpectedly in October as factories suffered their worst month in almost three years, adding to signs the country’s outlook is worsening. Output fell 0.3 percent, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Manufacturing output was particularly disappointing, falling 2 percent in the biggest monthly decline since December 2013 and the second-worst since the recession. The GDP numbers add to recent indicators showing low interest rates and a program of federal government stimulus are so far failing to spur a recovery.