The rise and fall of a US healthcare trial

By Reed Abelson / NY Times News Service HIGH POINT, North Carolina

Cornerstone Health Care, a large physician group in High Point, North Carolina, made a big bet a few years earlier: It would get paid based not on how many procedures its doctors performed, but on how effectively they treated their patients.

There is a term for this: an accountable care organization. The idea is to make doctors more mindful of costs — Is that test really necessary? — while keeping people healthier and away from pricey hospital visits. In recent years, several hundred accountable care experiments have sprung up nationwide.

And by early last year, Cornerstone’s bet looked like a winner.

Medicare, the giant US health insurance program, had wholeheartedly embraced the idea.

US Secretary of Health and Human Services Sylvia Mathews Burwell pledged that by 2018, half of traditional Medicare payments — tens of billions of US dollars — would be based on models like Cornerstone’s.

However, the confirmation proved premature. Within weeks of Burwell’s announcement, an exodus of doctors had begun at Cornerstone. In the months that followed, nearly 70 of its 228 doctors left, many attracted by the chance to make more money at area hospitals.

There were also dueling lawsuits, including one accusing the practice of gross mismanagement.

Over the next year and a half, Cornerstone was thrust into a financial crisis. In May last year, unable to go it alone, Cornerstone was bought by a major hospital system in the area.

The practice now stands less as a shining example of what medicine can become and more as a cautionary tale.

Cornerstone’s experience illuminates just how tough it can be to overhaul the way medical care is delivered, even when the change is a priority for doctors and the government. As Cornerstone learned, hospitals and doctors frequently fight the changes, because they believe they can make the most money under a fee-for-service model.

It also suggests that while independent practices like Cornerstone’s may have more flexibility than big hospitals to test new business models, they may not have the capital or financial savvy to succeed. In hindsight, Cornerstone moved too fast, too soon. The group assumed the new model would naturally lead to changes in how it was paid, but it did not persuade enough insurers quickly enough to go along.

Cornerstone’s accountable care structure (the group is still using it, despite the new ownership) is one of several models being tested by Medicare and private insurers, part of an overall push away from the traditional piecemeal fee-for-service method.

These organizations are supposed to be paid based on the value of care they deliver.

Sometimes under an accountable care organization, a medical group is paid a lump sum for a patient. The group stands to profit if the patient is treated cost-effectively and certain quality standards are met, but if the patient gets unnecessary care or ends up in the hospital for a preventable condition, the medical group can lose money.

Prodded by Medicare, the number of accountable care organizations has soared to 630 this year from roughly 75 in 2012, according to Oliver Wyman, a Chicago consulting firm.

Most have the backing of a hospital system, but others are run by doctors. A small number are run by health insurers.

While US president-elect Donald Trump’s administration may slow the government’s push in this direction, insurers and others said the shift to new models was unlikely to change.