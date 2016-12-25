India’s small businesses facing ‘apocalypse’ amid experiment

By Michael Safi / The Guardian

Down one of the hundreds of dusty lanes that make up Gandhi Nagar market in India, Delhi’s largest textile bazaar, the small factory where Neeraj Sharma produces girls’ jeans is quiet.

“Normally you couldn’t walk in here,” he said, ambling across the concrete shop floor, past dormant sowing machines and piles of unfinished denim.

Sharma estimates about 80 percent of his workforce have left Delhi for their villages in the past month.

“It’s good that they left,” he said. “Because of this demonetization problem, there’s no work for us either.”

India’s vast informal economy has been reeling since Nov. 8, the morning after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the sudden voiding of the country’s two most-used cash bills.

It is the largest-scale financial experiment in Indian history: gutting 14 trillion rupees (US$67.88 million) — 86 percent of the currency in circulation — from the most cash-dependent major economy in the world.

More than a month on, India’s Reserve Bank has issued about 1.7 billion new notes, with less than one-third the value of what was removed. The sixth-largest economy in the world is running on 60 percent less currency than before. Lines outside banks continue to stretch, and India’s small business lobby said its members are facing an “apocalypse.”

However, Modi insists he is not finished.

Initially intended to flush out the “black money” said to be hoarded by elites and criminals, the Indian government now frames demonetization as the first step in a “cashless” revolution to shift the billions of transactions undertaken each day in India online — and onto the radar of tax authorities.

This week, Indian Minister of Labour and Employment Bandaru Dattatreya announced it would soon be mandatory for employers to pay their staff into bank accounts, a hugely ambitious step in a country where as many as 90 percent of workers are paid in cash.

Already struggling, business owners such as Sharma are dreading the prospect of more enforced digital migration.

“How do you think I can pay the workers with a check if they don’t have a bank account?” he said, in a tiny office thick with incense smoke. “And it takes three days to clear a check. What will they eat during those days?”

His reasons are not just altruistic. Apart from potentially raising his tax bill — in a country where just 1 percent pay income tax — paying salaries electronically would mean giving staff Delhi’s mandated minimum wage, 9,724 rupees per month for unskilled workers.

“Right now no one pays the minimum wage that the government decides,” Sharma said. “It will only make things expensive: we will charge the customer.”

Outside his workers’ earshot, he adds: “If someone is doing the work for 2,000 rupees, why should we pay them 15,000 rupees?”

However, workers too are wary of the big push online. Tens of millions of Indians have been given zero-deposit bank accounts in the past two years under a government scheme to boost financial inclusion, but even after demonetization prompted a rush of new deposits, 23 percent of the accounts are still empty.

Asha Devi sits spread-legged on the Sharma factory’s floor, using fine scissors to cut loose threads from piles of jeans. A migrant worker from Bihar State, she has a bank account, but has not been able to access her money since early last month.