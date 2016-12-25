China fines GM US$29m for price fixing

AFP, BEIJING

Beijing has fined the Chinese unit of General Motors Co (GM) nearly US$29 million for “infringing on the rights of consumers and its competitors” via price-fixing, Shanghai authorities said.

SAIC-GM Co Ltd (上汽通用汽車) — a joint venture between the US company and the state-owned SAIC Motor Corp (上海汽車), China’s biggest automaker by production volume — has been ordered to cough up 201 million yuan (US$28.94 million), representing about 4 percent of its sales in China last year, Shanghai’s top development and economic reform body said on their Web site on Friday.

“The fine is fair. We just aim to improve market order,” the state-owned China Daily newspaper cited Xu Xinyu (徐新宇), the official in charge of the GM investigation, as saying.

“SAIC-GM will respect the views of the National Development and Reform Commission,” a spokesperson from the company said on Friday, according to Chinese-language Web site Today’s Economic News.

It is the second time in weeks China has slapped a multi-million dollar fine on a US company for alleged monopolistic pricing behavior, the paper added.

Earlier this month, the country’s top economic regulator issued a 119 million yuan fine to Medtronic Inc, a US supplier of high-end medical devices.

As of Friday, China has issued 2.25 billion yuan in fines to automakers since 2014, according to the China Daily.

The penalty comes in the midst of a war of words between US president-elect Donald Trump and Chinese media, after the billionaire Republican businessman suggested he might reject the “one China” policy unless Beijing makes concessions on trade and other matters.

Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20, has also repeatedly threatened to slap 45 percent tariffs on Chinese exports to the US.

He has picked outspoken China critic Peter Navarro to head the White House National Trade Council, a new office that is to oversee trade and industrial policy — leading Chinese media reports on Friday to state that Beijing ought to prepare for a trade war.