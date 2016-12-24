Agencies

GERMANY

Consumer morale rises

German consumers are looking ahead to the new year with optimism, a leading survey said yesterday, though it warned that the impact of this week’s deadly Berlin attack had yet to be taken into account. The poll of around 2,000 people, carried out by market research firm GfK, found that consumer morale in Europe’s top economy rose for a third consecutive month this month. Looking ahead to next year, GfK’s headline consumer confidence indicator was forecast to rise to 9.9 points next month, up from 9.8 this month. The German government expects the economy to grow by 1.8 percent this year and 1.4 percent next year.

UNITED STATES

GDP up 3.5% in Q3

The US economy grew at a 3.5 percent annual rate in the July-September quarter, the fastest pace in two years and more than the government had previously estimated. The Commerce Department says the gain in the GDP, the economy’s total output of goods and services, came from added strength in consumer spending, business investment and the government sector. The government had previously estimated last quarter’s annual growth rate at 3.2 percent. Growth is expected to slow to roughly a 1.5 percent rate in the current quarter, reflecting in part less consumer spending and business stockpiling.

SAUDI ARABIA

More spending, lower deficit

Saudi Arabia announced its 2017 budget on Thursday, projecting an increase in spending and a lower budget deficit as the Saudi king acknowledged “very turbulent economic conditions.” The oil-rich kingdom said that its spending is expected to reach 890 billion riyals (US$237 billion) with revenues of US$184 billion. The budget deficit will reach 8 percent of GDP, or 198 billion riyals, a decline compared with the 2016 deficit, which reached 297 billion riyals.

BANKING

Standard to exit Thai unit

Standard Chartered PLC plans to transfer its Thai retail-banking business to Thailand’s Tisco Financial Group Pcl next year, exiting an operation that the UK lender said lacked the scale to generate adequate returns. The net asset value is about 5.5 billion baht (US$153 million), according to a stock exchange filing by Tisco on Thursday, which did not disclose a price for the deal. Standard Chartered will continue to operate corporate, institutional and commercial banking businesses in Thailand, but the small size of the retail operation made it “increasingly difficult to achieve the returns that we aspire to,” the lender’s Thai head, Plakorn Wanglee, said in a press release.

INVESTMENT

Singapore jails ex-banker

A Singapore court jailed a former wealth manager for Swiss bank BSI SA for 30 months on Thursday on charges of perverting the course of justice in a case linked to a money-laundering investigation involving 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB). Prosecutors said Yeo Jiawei (楊家偉), the third BSI banker sentenced in the city-state this year, urged witnesses to lie to police and destroy evidence during the investigation of illicitly transferred funds linked to the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund. Prosecutors said Yeo, 33, played a central role in the illicit movement of S$23.9 million (US$16.54 million) of 1MDB-linked funds both while he was working at the now defunct BSI Bank Singapore, and afterwards.