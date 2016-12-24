Uber’s self-driving cars sent to Arizona after California ban

Bloomberg

A few days of regulatory tussles were enough for Uber Technologies Inc to pull its fleet of self-driving cars from the streets of San Francisco and send them instead to friendlier territory in Arizona.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) banned Uber’s self-driving cars from San Francisco on Wednesday, just days after they first deployed. In response, Uber picked up and moved out.

“Our cars departed for Arizona this morning by truck,” Uber said on Thursday in an e-mail. “We’ll be expanding our self-driving pilot there in the next few weeks, and we’re excited to have the support of Governor Ducey.”

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey wooed Uber on social media on Wednesday evening, when the ride-hailing company pulled its self-driving test from San Francisco. “California may not want you; but AZ does!” he wrote on Twitter. The next morning, Uber’s fleet was headed his state’s way.

The self-driving cars are not driving themselves to Arizona. Uber released seven photos showing the gray Volvos being loaded onto flatbed trucks.

California’s move to revoke registrations for the vehicles affected 16 Uber automobiles, the Department of Motor Vehicles wrote in an e-mail. The agency also issued a letter to the company inviting it to apply for a registration for autonomous vehicle testing, saying it has a dedicated team to expedite the process. Uber said it had stopped using the cars in the state.

Uber still operates self-driving vehicles in Pittsburgh, where the program began in September.