Visa, MasterCard expand payment service offerings

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

US-based financial services providers MasterCard Inc and Visa Inc on Thursday announced plans to expand their payment services amid an ongoing evolution from plastic to digital and mobile.

Visa expressed its commitment to achieving the government’s goal of raising the proportion of electronic payments from 26 percent to 52 percent by 2020 by offering more capabilities through its Visa Token Service.

The program helps prevent fraud by offering financial institutions, merchants and third-party payment processors, such as digital wallet operators, a secure method to enable mobile and online payments without sharing sensitive account information.

Tokenization is used to replace 16-digit credit card numbers with alternate numbers used to authorize payments, creating an added layer of protection as the primary number remains unexposed.

“We have blown the credit card to bits of ones and zeroes,” Visa senior vice president Chris Boncimino said at a news conference in Taipei on Thursday.

Visa is working with Taishin International Bank (台新銀行) and Bank SinoPac (永豐銀行) to enable peer-to-peer payments through Visa Direct, which is available for payments to businesses and the government, he said, adding that the firm plans to expand the program to popular mobile messaging apps such as Facebook Inc’s Messenger and Snap Inc’s Snapchat.

Visa has opened up its application program interface and a software development kit to developers worldwide, as well as innovation centers.

MasterCard has also launched a developer platform with simplified and more accessible tools in a bid to foster innovation and new applications.

The platform has seen a 400 percent uptick in users, with new development encompassing emerging niches ranging from augmented and virtual reality to bot-assisted online shopping and the firm’s Masterpass digital wallet.

MasterCard has also launched vending machines that conduct sales by pairing with consumers’ mobile devices.