La Fatte to shut down by year’s end

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

La Fatte International Co Ltd (法蝶), which has sold bedding products in Taiwan for more than 40 years, is to shut its doors at the end of this year, attributing its abrupt closure to weak sentiment in the market.

The firm is to stop operations of both its physical stores and e-commerce business on Saturday next week, La Fatte CEO Tsai Po-ting (蔡柏廷) said in a statement earlier this week.

La Fatte operates three outlets at Pacific Sogo Department Stores Co (太平洋崇光百貨) branches and an online shopping platform under its own brand.

“The nation’s weak economy caused us to incur losses over the past two years,” Tsai said on the company’s Facebook page on Thursday night, citing severe price competition from local peers and declining sales from physical stores.

Even its e-commerce business and the launch of a German furniture brand did not help La Fatte resolve structural challenges, he said, without elaborating on the company’s financial situation.

However, a Pacific Sogo official expressed doubts about Tsai’s remarks, while the latest Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台灣經濟研究院) survey released yesterday indicated that sentiment in the local service sector actually improved last month.

“La Fatte’s sales performance is actually not bad, compared with other bedding brands” in the same department stores, the official, who declined to be named, said by telephone yesterday.

La Fatte offers mid-priced bedding products ranging from NT$8,000 to NT$30,000 (US$248.68 to US$932.55) per set, with total revenue from the company’s three outlets estimated at nearly NT$40 million per year, local media reported yesterday.

“We have been unable to contact La Fatte’s executives to find out exactly what happened and what their plans are, but we plan to assist in fulfilling product shipments to ensure consumers’ rights,” the official said.

Sentiment in the nation’s service sector last month rose for the fourth consecutive month, with the service sector composite indicator reaching a 17-month high of 90.82 points, the TIER survey showed.

The institute attributed the improvement to booming sales from department stores’ promotional campaigns during their anniversary celebrations.

Headquartered in New Taipei City, 44-year-old La Fatte started out with Taiwan-made traditional bedding products, successfully transforming itself over the years into a local distributor for European luxury bedding.

Tsai took over the company from his mother, Li Ju-ju (李如如), about 10 years ago and launched La Fatte’s online sales platform in 2010, with his wife, Becky Sung (宋可欣), serving as creative director.

According to local media reports, a number of La Fatte employees yesterday sought assistance from the New Taipei City Labor Affairs Department, saying that they have not received their salaries for last month and have not been informed about the company’s severance package plans.